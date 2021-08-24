All commands in Roblox East Brickton

In Roblox East Brickton, you are a member of a sprawling city set in the modern 21st century. You can either work for the city as a detective or be its greatest criminal ever and cause mayhem. Regardless of what you chose, it’s crucial to have good communication with other players in the game. Here are all the different commands that players can use to communicate effectively.

Phone Commands

To use phone commands in Roblox East Brickton, you need to equip your phone. To do so, click on the phone icon at the bottom of the screen or by pressing ‘1.’ Once you equip your phone, enter the following commands in the chatbox to use phone commands:

/contactlist: displays contact list

/call Playername: calls the specific player

/sms Playername: sends SMS to a specific player

/givecontact Playername: displays the contact of the specific player

/call[911]: contact emergency services

Emote Commands

To use Emotes in Roblox East Brickoton, simply enter the below-mentioned commands in the chatbox:

/e hips: lace your hands on your hips.

/e crossarms: fold your arms

/e sit: sit on the floor

/e woo: dance

/e surrender: give up on the floor

/e hands: raise your hands

/e shoot: jump

/e turnup: hype up

/e moneybop: low Dance

/e gs1: 1st Gang Sign

/e gs2: 2nd Gang Sign

/e gs3: 3rd Gang Sign

/e gs4: 4th Gang Sign

/e hs1: formal handshake

/e hs2: casual handshake

If you want to cancel a command and revert its effect, simply enter a different one.