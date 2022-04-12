How to unlock new weapons in The House Of The Dead Remake

The House Of The Dead Remake has more weapons to fight zombies than just your handgun, but they don’t mention how you can obtain these weapons or where they will be. While you can get through the game with the handgun (which is the classic weapon of choice), it can be frustrating to have the in-game advice tell you there are other weapons, but not tell you how to get them.

This is especially true for Horde Mode, as the game advises you to be heavily armed since light weapons won’t cut it. But without knowing how to get better weapons, that advice doesn’t mean much as you only have your handgun.

Unlocking new weapons is a 2-step process that will take at least two runs of the game.

1. Unlock The Armory By Saving All Scientists/Survivors In One Run

Screenshot by Gamepur

You must first unlock the Armory to store all of your new weapons. Unlocking the Armory requires you to save all the scientists/survivors in a single run. The route that you choose doesn’t matter as long as every survivor isn’t killed. A single run means going from Chapter 1 – 4, you cannot unlock the Armory starting from Chapter 2 or skipping straight to Chapter 4 (where there are no survivors).

This will take a few tries, especially in the beginning where you might make a couple of mistakes or accidentally let survivors get killed because you didn’t know they would appear. Play through a particular chapter a few times (you can always return to the Main Menu and select Continue to quickly start fresh without disrupting a run) to get used to protecting survivors.

When you have saved all survivors, you will unlock a secret room after the second Hangedman boss battle. This will unlock the “Saviour” and “Secret Room” achievements, along with a notification that says the Armory has been unlocked.

Head to the Gallery and press the L/R button until you are at the cabinet. Previously, it would be blank, but it will reveal itself to be the Armory where you can look at the weapons you have unlocked. A tutorial will also appear mentioning this fact.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only weapon it will feature at first is the Handgun, but it will fill up as you find more weapons.

2. Break Objects To Find Weapons

After unlocking the Armory, weapons will be hidden inside breakable objects throughout the game. You will need to progress through each chapter to find the weapons hidden in the objects.

You won’t have to worry about keeping survivors alive anymore, and can instead focus on breaking objects to see which object has a weapon. Once you find it, you can shoot the weapon to get immediate access to it in your inventory. The notification will be blue, indicating which weapon you have unlocked.

For example, you can usually find the Crossbow in Chapter 1, in the room filled with stone bricks (and with two prisoners trapped with an axe-wielding zombie). It will be in a breakable box.

You can immediately switch weapons with the Left/Right arrow buttons, allowing you to pick the right weapon for the enemies/situation at hand.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It will take some time to fill up the Armory as the weapons are spread out across multiple chapters, but you should eventually start building up an arsenal that will significantly help when you are fighting enemies.

Once you have a few new weapons in the Armory, the game will become much easier and more enjoyable, as you can switch weapons to fit your preferred playstyle and play the game with more variety than just your regular handgun.