When is the release date for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?

2017’s Fire Emblem Warriors is getting a sequel entitled Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. This is good news for both Fire Emblem and Musou fans. With that said, when does the latest musou title launch?

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes releases June 24, 2022, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Gameplay follows the formula set by the original entry, which mixed traditional musou mechanics with tried and true Fire Emblem staples such as the weapon triangle system.

In an interesting twist, this new game is set in the same universe as the wildly successful Fire Emblem: Three Houses. This is in stark contrast to the original Fire Emblem Warriors, which pulled characters from various points in the franchise. The announcement trailer shows off characters fans of mainline Fire Emblem installment will be familiar with, including Dimitri, Edelgard, and Claude. For the moment, it remains unclear how closely linked it is to Three Houses’ setting.

With the release date set for the summer, we can expect more specific details surrounding the story and any gameplay tweaks in the coming tweaks. Considering Nintendo’s marketing strategy, a future Nintendo Direct ahead of launch may include a full gameplay blowout. If you were a fan of the original, this might be worth keeping your eyes on.