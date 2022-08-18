All electronic lock passwords in Tower of Fantasy

In Tower of Fantasy, you’ll come across several chests that will reward you with different resources and materials. While most treasure chests can be opened directly, some are hidden behind electronic locks that require special passwords to unlock. This guide lists all the passwords you would need to unlock electronic locks in Tower of Fantasy.

Tower of Fantasy electronic lock passwords

Screenshot by Gamepur

Currently, there are 10 electronic locks in Tower of Fantasy. You can find the password, location, and coordinates for each lock in the table below.

Location Coordinates Password Banges Shelter Electronic Lock 85.0, 967.2 1647 Navia Truck Electronic Lock -537.1, -449.9 2202 Under Cetus Island Electronic Lock -638.5, -847.2 3344 Miner’s Camp Electronic Lock -376.3, -245.5 4753 Crescent Shore Electronic Lock -779.0, -644.2 1024 Seaforth Dock Electronic Lock -508.1, -767.5 3594 Lumina Electronic Lock -736.7, -851.5 7268 Aarniel Fortress 380.7, -832.5 8521 Warren Snowfield 651.1, -1242.8 7092 Raincaller Island Tower -757.8, -569.9 5972

Although the game will give you clues to figure out the passwords by yourself, it might take a lot of time to do so. Hence, you can just refer to the table and claim the rewards as quickly as possible.

The potential rewards you can get by unlocking these electronic locks include Type 1 and 2 Supply Pod. You can also get upto 3 Gold Nucleus, which is a coveted resource in the game.

Since the game is fairly new, there is highly possible that more electronic locks will be introduced in the game later. That said, we will update the guide with new locks and passwords once they come into the game.