All electronic lock passwords in Tower of Fantasy
These locks cannot hold you back from claiming the rewards.
In Tower of Fantasy, you’ll come across several chests that will reward you with different resources and materials. While most treasure chests can be opened directly, some are hidden behind electronic locks that require special passwords to unlock. This guide lists all the passwords you would need to unlock electronic locks in Tower of Fantasy.
Tower of Fantasy electronic lock passwords
Currently, there are 10 electronic locks in Tower of Fantasy. You can find the password, location, and coordinates for each lock in the table below.
|Location
|Coordinates
|Password
|Banges Shelter Electronic Lock
|85.0, 967.2
|1647
|Navia Truck Electronic Lock
|-537.1, -449.9
|2202
|Under Cetus Island Electronic Lock
|-638.5, -847.2
|3344
|Miner’s Camp Electronic Lock
|-376.3, -245.5
|4753
|Crescent Shore Electronic Lock
|-779.0, -644.2
|1024
|Seaforth Dock Electronic Lock
|-508.1, -767.5
|3594
|Lumina Electronic Lock
|-736.7, -851.5
|7268
|Aarniel Fortress
|380.7, -832.5
|8521
|Warren Snowfield
|651.1, -1242.8
|7092
|Raincaller Island Tower
|-757.8, -569.9
|5972
Although the game will give you clues to figure out the passwords by yourself, it might take a lot of time to do so. Hence, you can just refer to the table and claim the rewards as quickly as possible.
The potential rewards you can get by unlocking these electronic locks include Type 1 and 2 Supply Pod. You can also get upto 3 Gold Nucleus, which is a coveted resource in the game.
Since the game is fairly new, there is highly possible that more electronic locks will be introduced in the game later. That said, we will update the guide with new locks and passwords once they come into the game.