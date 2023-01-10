Where to find Raptor of the Mists in Elden Ring

Elden Ring’s Ash of War augments have made combat in the game more dynamic than ever. Now you can easily add whirlwinds, jump attacks, and even war cries to your fighting style. One thrilling Ash of War is Raptor of the Mists, a two-for-one that lets you dodge enemy melee attacks with avian wings and then reappear above them, allowing for sudden jump attacks. It’s evasion and damage assistance all in one. But how do you get your hands on this helpful Ash of War?

How to find Raptor of the Mists

Before you can start searching for Raptor of the Mists, be sure that you have the Glintstone Key and are able to use it to get past the seal and teleport to the Academy Main Gate. That’s where you’ll be able to get Raptor of the Mists. However, it isn’t some collectible you’ll find on a corpse. You have to work for this Ash of War.

But let’s get you some directions first. When you teleport to the Academy Main Gate, by default the game has you facing the lift that leads into the Academy and all its secrets. Instead of walking towards that, turn around and head towards the bridge behind you. On the bridge, you should find a red summoning sign. If you click on that summoning sign, it will ask you if you want to be summoned by Yura, Hunter of Bloody Fingers. If you want the Raptor of the Mists, say yes.

Once summoned, you will show up as a red-tinted version of yourself in a parallel world. Back towards the Academy, you’ll see Yura and Bloody Finger Ravenmount Assassin locked in combat. Run forward and assist Yura. Don’t worry if either of you dies– if Yura dies he’ll still be alive in your world, and if you die, you can always retry the encounter. As long as you juggle the assassin’s aggro, it shouldn’t be a difficult fight. Just keep an eye on your flasks since you have fewer than normal.

With Bloody Finger Ravenmount Assassin dead, both you and Yura will return to your original world. You will be rewarded with a Rune Arc, Furlcalling Finger Remedy, and the Ash of War: Raptor of the Mist. You can also now speak to Yura and get Smithing Stone [5] and learn more about his quest to wipe out the Bloody Fingers. Most importantly, though, you can now apply Raptor of Mists to your favorite weapon and set yourself up for some of the best jump attacks you’ve ever seen.