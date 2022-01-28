Everything known about the Deep Sea Dragon in Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2 has always been about the Elder Dragons. From fighting Zhaitan in the base game to the dramatic reveal of Mordemoth, to battling Kralkatorrik. Nothing is more synonymous with Guild Wars 2 than these mighty beasts of nature. As we head into the final weeks before the End of Dragons expansion, there’s a lot of speculation and uncertainty about the last Dragon we’ll encounter. This is everything we know about the last Elder Dragon left, and their history.

Elder Dragons

Image via ArenaNet

The Elder Dragons have been in Tyria for a very long time and are known to be linked directly to various forms of nature. Feeding upon the magic of Tyria they use violent and vicious means to do so, gorging themselves until sated and then drifting into a well-fed nap, leaving behind a diminished and ruined world, ready to wake when they’re hungry once more.

All in all, the Elder Dragons are rather nasty and somewhat unstoppable forces of nature, each exuding control over different areas and aspects of Tyria. Zhaitan corrupts corpses and brings about decay and pestilence, whilst Jormag selects champions and affects the minds of those around it, it’s icy corruption claiming scores along the way.

Dragons like Mordemoth seek to corrupt through the power of dreams and nightmares, swaying beings like the Sylvari to their cause, while Primordius tunnels its way through the world, sending out Destroyers to do its bidding. Of course, Kralkatorrik casts his fury in a Brand, corrupting with rage as he sears through the world, purple Brand in his wake.

Yet, there’s still one Elder Dragon that remains.

Deep Sea Dragon

Image via Arenanet

According to the lore, the Deep Sea Dragon was merely theorized upon by scholars, dwelling somewhere in the Unending Ocean, lurking and stirring up horrors of the deep for fun. In confirmation of this being the last Elder Dragon, Taimi herself referred to it as the water dragon and speculated that it had to certain extent control over the waves and tides, indicating that this beast might indeed be something lethal waiting in the depths.

We know now that some of the Pact and Dragon’s Watch are well aware of both the general location and existence of the Deep Sea Dragon. This comes thanks to the finding of the Tome of the Five True Gods, however, most of the detail is missing or lost. The Tome does however manage to reveal the starting letter of the Dragon’s name and Taimi confirms this, referring to it as a name that starts with an S.

Image via ArenaNet

The Dragon’s watchful visage also briefly appeared during the cinematic shown during The Way Forward mission and a blue colored orb representing the dragon was shown in The Machine cinematic alongside the orbs of its brethren.

Some Norns have even speculated that the Deep Sea Dragon, should it exist, would be more powerful than any of its brethren as it was cloaked in tentacles beasts that would lash out and destroy.

Cantha

Image via ArenaNet

As we head into the new expansion, aptly named End of Dragons, it’s quite possible that the Dragon “S” will make an appearance somewhere down the line as both Elonian and Canthan sailors have spoken on odd creatures that they’d never seen before now emerging from the depths of the oceans.

Though when and how is up to speculation, it’s certainly a possibility as the minions of Deep Sea Dragon have been around for a while. The krait invasion of quaggan lands and the accounts of the Largos, speaking of the horrors in their homelands in the Undendnig Ocean are absolute proof of the Dragon’s awakened state and presence.