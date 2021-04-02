FIFA 21: How to complete POTM Kelechi Iheanacho SBC – Requirements and solutions

On April 2, EA Sports announced the March 2021 Premier League Player of the Month. After banging in five goals over just three league appearances, Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho beat out the competition to claim the crown. Now, you can get him in your lineup in FIFA 21.

How to complete POTM Kelechi Iheanacho SBC

Iheanacho’s SBC requires you to complete three separate segments to earn the card. You’ll need to meet some relatively easy requirements to finish off each segment.

The requirements for each of the three are as follows:

National Duty

Starting players – 11

Nigeria players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 80

Team Chemistry – Min. 8

Reward – Small Gold Players Pack

Leicester City

Starting players – 11

Leicester City players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Team Chemistry – Min. 70

Reward -Premium Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team of the Week players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Team Chemistry – Min. 65

Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solutions

Iheanacho is coming in at right around 200,000 coins. For us, that seems a bit expensive, especially with all of the high-tier SBC cards coming out right now during FUT Birthday. That said, you have a month to complete this card, so you have plenty of time to slowly pick up the needed fodder.

National Duty

ST : ST Victor Osimhen (79 OVR)

: ST Victor Osimhen (79 OVR) ST : CF Joao Pedro (79 OVR)

: CF Joao Pedro (79 OVR) CAM : CM Piotr Zielinski (80 OVR)

: CM Piotr Zielinski (80 OVR) CM : CM Stanislav Lobotka (78 OVR)

: CM Stanislav Lobotka (78 OVR) CM : CAM Alexey Miranchuk (79 OVR)

: CAM Alexey Miranchuk (79 OVR) CDM : CDM Roberto Gagliardini (78 OVR)

: CDM Roberto Gagliardini (78 OVR) LB : RB Zappacosta (78 OVR)

: RB Zappacosta (78 OVR) CB : CB Federico Fazio (77 OVR)

: CB Federico Fazio (77 OVR) CB : GK Andrea Consigli (81 OVR)

: GK Andrea Consigli (81 OVR) RB : RWB Mario Fernandes (82 OVR)

: RWB Mario Fernandes (82 OVR) GK: GK Mattia Perin (82 OVR)

Leicester City

LF : LW Everton (81 OVR)

: LW Everton (81 OVR) ST : ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)

: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR) RF : RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)

: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR) LM : LM Rafa (83 OVR)

: LM Rafa (83 OVR) CM : CM Paulinho (83 OVR)

: CM Paulinho (83 OVR) CM : CAM Oscar (83 OVR)

: CAM Oscar (83 OVR) RM : CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)

: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR) CB : CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)

: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR) CB : CB James Tarkowski (80 OVR)

: CB James Tarkowski (80 OVR) CB : CB Harry Maguire (82 OVR)

: CB Harry Maguire (82 OVR) GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)

Premier League

LW : LW Eden Hazard (88 OVR)

: LW Eden Hazard (88 OVR) CF : ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)

: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR) RW : GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)

: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR) CM : CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR) CM : CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)

: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR) CDM : CM Ilkay Gundogan (83 OVR)

: CM Ilkay Gundogan (83 OVR) LB : GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)

: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR) CB : CB Toby Alderweireld (85 OVR)

: CB Toby Alderweireld (85 OVR) CB : CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)

: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR) RB : CM Jorginho (83 OVR)

: CM Jorginho (83 OVR) GK: GK Inform Wayne Hennessey (81 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on May 2.

