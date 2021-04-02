FIFA 21: How to complete POTM Kelechi Iheanacho SBC – Requirements and solutions
Put some Leicester spice into your lineup.
On April 2, EA Sports announced the March 2021 Premier League Player of the Month. After banging in five goals over just three league appearances, Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho beat out the competition to claim the crown. Now, you can get him in your lineup in FIFA 21.
How to complete POTM Kelechi Iheanacho SBC
Iheanacho’s SBC requires you to complete three separate segments to earn the card. You’ll need to meet some relatively easy requirements to finish off each segment.
The requirements for each of the three are as follows:
National Duty
- Starting players – 11
- Nigeria players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 80
- Team Chemistry – Min. 8
- Reward – Small Gold Players Pack
Leicester City
- Starting players – 11
- Leicester City players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 83
- Team Chemistry – Min. 70
- Reward -Premium Electrum Players Pack
Premier League
- Starting players – 11
- Premier League players – Min. 1
- Team of the Week players – Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating – Min. 85
- Team Chemistry – Min. 65
- Reward – Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solutions
Iheanacho is coming in at right around 200,000 coins. For us, that seems a bit expensive, especially with all of the high-tier SBC cards coming out right now during FUT Birthday. That said, you have a month to complete this card, so you have plenty of time to slowly pick up the needed fodder.
National Duty
- ST: ST Victor Osimhen (79 OVR)
- ST: CF Joao Pedro (79 OVR)
- CAM: CM Piotr Zielinski (80 OVR)
- CM: CM Stanislav Lobotka (78 OVR)
- CM: CAM Alexey Miranchuk (79 OVR)
- CDM: CDM Roberto Gagliardini (78 OVR)
- LB: RB Zappacosta (78 OVR)
- CB: CB Federico Fazio (77 OVR)
- CB: GK Andrea Consigli (81 OVR)
- RB: RWB Mario Fernandes (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Mattia Perin (82 OVR)
Leicester City
- LF: LW Everton (81 OVR)
- ST: ST Gonzalo Higuain (83 OVR)
- RF: RW Carlos Vela (83 OVR)
- LM: LM Rafa (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Paulinho (83 OVR)
- CM: CAM Oscar (83 OVR)
- RM: CM Renato Augusto (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Jan Vertonghen (83 OVR)
- CB: CB James Tarkowski (80 OVR)
- CB: CB Harry Maguire (82 OVR)
- GK: GK Kasper Schmeichel (84 OVR)
Premier League
- LW: LW Eden Hazard (88 OVR)
- CF: ST Edin Dzeko (83 OVR)
- RW: GK Pau Lopez (83 OVR)
- CM: CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)
- CM: CM Mateo Kovacic (83 OVR)
- CDM: CM Ilkay Gundogan (83 OVR)
- LB: GK Koen Casteels (83 OVR)
- CB: CB Toby Alderweireld (85 OVR)
- CB: CB Thiago Silva (85 OVR)
- RB: CM Jorginho (83 OVR)
- GK: GK Inform Wayne Hennessey (81 OVR)
Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge expires on May 2.
Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.