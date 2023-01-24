House Party is a relaxed game about attending a party full of strangers and trying to hook up with everyone you come across by interacting with each person and fulfilling that person’s wants and needs. For an even more relaxed approach to the game, you can take advantage of the console commands or cheat codes to change aspects of the game to be a little more fun and chaotic. Here is how you can do so.

Related: When do Steam Sales happen? Steam sale schedule and next sale date

How to activate console commands in House Party

To activate console commands in House Party, simply press ~, the backquote button (the one sitting next to “1” on your keyboard). After pressing it, a black box will appear to enter any of the following commands.

Image via computerhope

All console commands for House Party

Character names

You can use any of the following character names in your console commands. The Game Grumps (Dan and Arin) cannot be affected by intimacy codes.

Player

Leah

Lety

Vickie

Madison

Derek

Ashley

Patrick

Rachael

Katherine

Frank

Amy

Stephanie

Brittney

Dan

Arin

Intimacy

Image via Eek! Games

intimacy player [character(s)] [position] [se*xualact]

Example: intimacy player Madison 10050 se*xualact will let you have doggy style with Madison. If you enter only one character and 10051, they will start mast**bating wherever they are.

You can use any of the following numbers which will provide a different s*xual act.

9000: make out

10000: giving head

10011: hottub ha*djob (also works outside the hot tub)

10030: missionary

10050: doggy style

10051: mast**bate

10052: cowgirl

10053: cunnilingus

10054: 69

10055: against wall with leg up

10056: against wall doggystyle

10057: against wall, picked up

You will also need to remove clothes (commands below) for any character involved for this command to work.

Orgasm sensitivity

values player Org*asmSensitivity equals [value]

Example: values player Org*asmSensitivity equals 9. The value can be any number between zero and nine, which will change how close you are to having an orgasm.

Remove clothes

clothing [character name] change [cloth] [on or off]

Cloth determines what item you are giving or removing that character. Use one of the below numbers or name that determines the item:

All – removes everything

0 – top

1 – bottom

2 – pants

3 – bra

4 – shoes

5 – accessory

6 – strap-on (girls only)

Example: clothing all change all off to remove all of the clothes for everyone in the house.

Body parts size

bodypart [body part] [target person] [value]

Example: bodypart butt Leah 0.50 will reduce Leah’s butt by 50%.

Possible body parts you can change are t*ts, head, pen*s, hands, b*tt, or feet. The value can be anything between 0.1 and 10.

Boost friendship or romance

social [target person] player [number] [friendship or romance] add

Example: social Madison player 100 romance add

Pose for you

[character] pose [respective pose] [true/false]

The respective pose can be used with any number from one to 42, each one giving a different pose.

Example: Madison pose 30 true will have her pose like a model. Replace “true” with “false” to have them leave that pose.

Here’s is a list of all poses:

Hand Behind Head Doggie Style Front Cowgirl Top Cunnilingus Top Hot Tub Sit 1 Hot Tub Hand Job Take Cell Photo Sixty Nine Top Selfie Missionary Top Doggie Style Behind Cowgirl Bottom Cunnilingus Bottom Sixty Nine Bottom Making Out (Primary) Making Out (Secondary) Wall S*x 1 Female Sitting on Floor Bent Over Hands Behind Back Sticking Ass Out Sitting 1 Sitting 2 Sitting 3 Sitting 4 Bl*wjob Action Bl*wjob Ready Female Lay 1 Female Lay 2 Female Lay 3 Model Pose 1 Model Pose 2 Model Pose 3 All Fours Missionary Bottom S*x Ready Wall S*x 1 Male Wall S*x 2 Female Wall S*x 2 Male Wall S*x 3 Female Wall S*x 3 Male Hot Tub H*ndjob Male Masturbate

Exhibitionism (make that character not embarrassed of their nudity around others)

[character] personality exhibitionism equals 100

Example: Ashley personality exhibitionism equals 100 will make her not cover her nudity in embarrassment with people around.

Add item to your inventory

player inventory add [item name]

Example: player inventory add natty

Complete quests

quest [start or complete] [“quest name”]

To see all available quests commands, use quest list [character’s name]. You can only complete quests that you have already started.

Make people fight

Image via Eek! Games

combat [character(s)] [passout, wakeup, or fight]

For example, to make Frank and Patrick fight, type combat Frank Patrick fight or combat all all fight to have everyone present start a massive free-for-all. Putting “passout” will make that person unconscious.

Put a character into a certain state

state [number] [add or remove] [character]

Use any of the below numbers to have that character go into that attributed state.

0 – naked

1 – wants to be alone

2 – upset

3 – happy

4 – shoo others

5 – don’t move for others

6 – embarassed

7 – angry

8 – giving blow job

10 – conscious

11 – unconscious

12 – genitals exposed

14 – sex sounds

15 – stay in pose after sex

16 – recharge orgasm

17 – standing

18 – ignored

19 – fight

20 – dance

21 – listening to music

22 – dialogue

23 – crouched

24 – topless

25 – bottomless

26 – sitting

27 – roam

28 – socialize

29 – dance

30 – distract

31 – immobile

32 – run when close to target

33 – running

34 – erection

35 – kneel

36 – lay down

37 – lay down on back

38 – lay down on stomach

39 – dance

40 – on phone

41 – idle

42 – hold drink in right hand

43 – hold drink in left hand

44 – no fidget

45 – no animating during conversation

46 – falling

47 – no emoting

48 – no animating during emotes

49 – cinematic acting

50 – peeing

51 – on fire

52 – enabled

Example: state 51 add Frank will light Frank on fire.

Give glasses

Image via Eek! Games

[character] mount item glasses head true

Example: Leah mount item glasses head true

Get yourself drunk

social player drunk add [number]

Example: social player drunk add 10.

The value can be between zero and ten, or 100.

Lock or unlock doors

[lock or unlock] door [door name]

Example: lock door masterbedroom

Prevent characters from moving

[character] roaming false allow

Example: Frank roaming false allow

Make characters walk somewhere

[character] walk to [location]

Example: Ashley walk to kitchen

Teleport

[character] warpto player or player warpto [character]

Example: Rachael warpto player moves her to you. player warpto Rachael teleports you to her.

Other Cheats & Console Commands