All console commands for House Party
Liven up the party.
House Party is a relaxed game about attending a party full of strangers and trying to hook up with everyone you come across by interacting with each person and fulfilling that person’s wants and needs. For an even more relaxed approach to the game, you can take advantage of the console commands or cheat codes to change aspects of the game to be a little more fun and chaotic. Here is how you can do so.
How to activate console commands in House Party
To activate console commands in House Party, simply press ~, the backquote button (the one sitting next to “1” on your keyboard). After pressing it, a black box will appear to enter any of the following commands.
Character names
You can use any of the following character names in your console commands. The Game Grumps (Dan and Arin) cannot be affected by intimacy codes.
- Player
- Leah
- Lety
- Vickie
- Madison
- Derek
- Ashley
- Patrick
- Rachael
- Katherine
- Frank
- Amy
- Stephanie
- Brittney
- Dan
- Arin
Intimacy
- intimacy player [character(s)] [position] [se*xualact]
Example: intimacy player Madison 10050 se*xualact will let you have doggy style with Madison. If you enter only one character and 10051, they will start mast**bating wherever they are.
You can use any of the following numbers which will provide a different s*xual act.
- 9000: make out
- 10000: giving head
- 10011: hottub ha*djob (also works outside the hot tub)
- 10030: missionary
- 10050: doggy style
- 10051: mast**bate
- 10052: cowgirl
- 10053: cunnilingus
- 10054: 69
- 10055: against wall with leg up
- 10056: against wall doggystyle
- 10057: against wall, picked up
You will also need to remove clothes (commands below) for any character involved for this command to work.
Orgasm sensitivity
- values player Org*asmSensitivity equals [value]
Example: values player Org*asmSensitivity equals 9. The value can be any number between zero and nine, which will change how close you are to having an orgasm.
Remove clothes
- clothing [character name] change [cloth] [on or off]
Cloth determines what item you are giving or removing that character. Use one of the below numbers or name that determines the item:
- All – removes everything
- 0 – top
- 1 – bottom
- 2 – pants
- 3 – bra
- 4 – shoes
- 5 – accessory
- 6 – strap-on (girls only)
Example: clothing all change all off to remove all of the clothes for everyone in the house.
Body parts size
- bodypart [body part] [target person] [value]
Example: bodypart butt Leah 0.50 will reduce Leah’s butt by 50%.
Possible body parts you can change are t*ts, head, pen*s, hands, b*tt, or feet. The value can be anything between 0.1 and 10.
Boost friendship or romance
- social [target person] player [number] [friendship or romance] add
Example: social Madison player 100 romance add
Pose for you
- [character] pose [respective pose] [true/false]
The respective pose can be used with any number from one to 42, each one giving a different pose.
Example: Madison pose 30 true will have her pose like a model. Replace “true” with “false” to have them leave that pose.
Here’s is a list of all poses:
- Hand Behind Head
- Doggie Style Front
- Cowgirl Top
- Cunnilingus Top
- Hot Tub Sit 1
- Hot Tub Hand Job
- Take Cell Photo
- Sixty Nine Top
- Selfie
- Missionary Top
- Doggie Style Behind
- Cowgirl Bottom
- Cunnilingus Bottom
- Sixty Nine Bottom
- Making Out (Primary)
- Making Out (Secondary)
- Wall S*x 1 Female
- Sitting on Floor
- Bent Over
- Hands Behind Back
- Sticking Ass Out
- Sitting 1
- Sitting 2
- Sitting 3
- Sitting 4
- Bl*wjob Action Bl*wjob Ready
- Female Lay 1
- Female Lay 2
- Female Lay 3
- Model Pose 1
- Model Pose 2
- Model Pose 3
- All Fours
- Missionary Bottom
- S*x Ready
- Wall S*x 1 Male
- Wall S*x 2 Female
- Wall S*x 2 Male
- Wall S*x 3 Female
- Wall S*x 3 Male
- Hot Tub H*ndjob Male
- Masturbate
Exhibitionism (make that character not embarrassed of their nudity around others)
- [character] personality exhibitionism equals 100
Example: Ashley personality exhibitionism equals 100 will make her not cover her nudity in embarrassment with people around.
Add item to your inventory
- player inventory add [item name]
Example: player inventory add natty
Complete quests
- quest [start or complete] [“quest name”]
To see all available quests commands, use quest list [character’s name]. You can only complete quests that you have already started.
Make people fight
- combat [character(s)] [passout, wakeup, or fight]
For example, to make Frank and Patrick fight, type combat Frank Patrick fight or combat all all fight to have everyone present start a massive free-for-all. Putting “passout” will make that person unconscious.
Put a character into a certain state
- state [number] [add or remove] [character]
Use any of the below numbers to have that character go into that attributed state.
- 0 – naked
- 1 – wants to be alone
- 2 – upset
- 3 – happy
- 4 – shoo others
- 5 – don’t move for others
- 6 – embarassed
- 7 – angry
- 8 – giving blow job
- 10 – conscious
- 11 – unconscious
- 12 – genitals exposed
- 14 – sex sounds
- 15 – stay in pose after sex
- 16 – recharge orgasm
- 17 – standing
- 18 – ignored
- 19 – fight
- 20 – dance
- 21 – listening to music
- 22 – dialogue
- 23 – crouched
- 24 – topless
- 25 – bottomless
- 26 – sitting
- 27 – roam
- 28 – socialize
- 29 – dance
- 30 – distract
- 31 – immobile
- 32 – run when close to target
- 33 – running
- 34 – erection
- 35 – kneel
- 36 – lay down
- 37 – lay down on back
- 38 – lay down on stomach
- 39 – dance
- 40 – on phone
- 41 – idle
- 42 – hold drink in right hand
- 43 – hold drink in left hand
- 44 – no fidget
- 45 – no animating during conversation
- 46 – falling
- 47 – no emoting
- 48 – no animating during emotes
- 49 – cinematic acting
- 50 – peeing
- 51 – on fire
- 52 – enabled
Example: state 51 add Frank will light Frank on fire.
Give glasses
- [character] mount item glasses head true
Example: Leah mount item glasses head true
Get yourself drunk
- social player drunk add [number]
Example: social player drunk add 10.
The value can be between zero and ten, or 100.
Lock or unlock doors
- [lock or unlock] door [door name]
Example: lock door masterbedroom
Prevent characters from moving
- [character] roaming false allow
Example: Frank roaming false allow
Make characters walk somewhere
- [character] walk to [location]
Example: Ashley walk to kitchen
Teleport
- [character] warpto player or player warpto [character]
Example: Rachael warpto player moves her to you. player warpto Rachael teleports you to her.
Other Cheats & Console Commands
- ChangeSize: Change the size of people or objects.
- Crosshair: Change the design of your cursor.
- GameMsg: Display any kind of text in the game.
- Emote: Make the mimics of characters change.
- Events: Trigger certain events.
- Fade: Fade in or fade out.
- Clear: erase console command history.