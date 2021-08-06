All FNAF Music Roblox ID Codes

Music codes in Roblox will allow players to listen to some of their favorite music while they are playing the games they like. Not all games will have the ability to play different songs, and this will all boil down to whether the developer has implemented the Radio feature in their game.

For many games, the Radio feature will be part of a game’s Premium Pass that you will need to purchase with Robux. If you just want to listen to some songs, however, you can go to the game Catalog Heaven, select the Boombox item for free, equip it to your character, then type in the relevant code below.

FNAF Music Roblox ID Codes