Anime Capture Codes (August 2026)

Redeem the latest Anime Capture codes to get free Potions, F2P Tickets, Gems, and other useful rewards.

Anime Capture is all about collecting powerful anime characters while building up your resources and progressing through the game’s different challenges. You’ll need plenty of Potions, Tickets, Gems, and other resources as you play, and with codes, you can get them for free. Below, we’ve collected all the working Anime Capture codes, along with instructions on how to redeem them.

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All Working Anime Capture Codes

release : Rewards Potions, F2P Tickets, and Gems

: Rewards Potions, F2P Tickets, and Gems SORRYTIMECHAMBER : Rewards Potions, F2P Tickets, and Commander Sword

: Rewards Potions, F2P Tickets, and Commander Sword THANKS4K : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions bugsfixed : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions minorbugsfixed : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions sorryshut : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions SorryForBugs : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions FixesAndImprovements : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions RELEASEPT2 : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions 1KLikes : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions 2KLikes : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions 3KLikes : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions 400K+Visits : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions 5kfavs : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions 10kfavs : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions 15kfavs : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions sorryforshutdown : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions sorryforshutdown2 : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions sorryforshutdown3 : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions RELEASEPT3 : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions 1MVISITS : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions 4KLIKES : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions 5KLIKES : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions 31kFavs : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions 33kFavs : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions 36KFavs : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions Update1 : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions Jujutsuup1 : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions Cursed : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions 1.4Mvisits : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions DefenseCursed : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions progressionbugfix : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions sorryforshutdown4 : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions sorryforshutdown5 : Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions

: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions EA+: Can only be redeemed by Early Access owners

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes yet.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Capture

To redeem the codes, follow these steps:

Open Anime Capture on Roblox. Click on Menu in the top right. Scroll down the menu and click on Codes. Type in or copy and paste one of the working codes above. Click Redeem to claim the code and get the rewards.

Image via Gamepur

Why Is My Code Not Working?

If a code doesn’t work, first make sure you’ve entered it exactly as shown above. Some codes have special characters, making them difficult to copy and paste with a double-click, so it’s best to select them by holding the M1 button and dragging.

If you’ve entered everything correctly and still aren’t receiving the rewards, the code may have already been used on your account or expired. Also, some codes can have additional requirements, such as the EA+ code, which requires the corresponding role/game pass.

Anime Capture Codes FAQ

Q: How often are new codes released? A: New codes are released whenever there is a new update, a hotfix, or the game reaches a certain player count milestone.

Q: Do codes ever expire? A: Codes for this game expire very rarely, and if it happens in the future, it will probably be due to the number of working codes inflating to insane numbers.

Q: Where do I look for more codes? A: The best place to look for more codes is the Anime Capture Discord server.

That’s everything you need to know about Anime Capture codes. If you want to get freebies in other popular Roblox experiences, including The Portal, Be The Final Boss, and Re:Heads, Please!, check out the Codes category here at Gamepur.

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