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Anime Capture codes
Image via Anime Capture
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Roblox

Anime Capture Codes (August 2026)

Redeem the latest Anime Capture codes to get free Potions, F2P Tickets, Gems, and other useful rewards.
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Aug 18, 2026 04:41 am

Anime Capture is all about collecting powerful anime characters while building up your resources and progressing through the game’s different challenges. You’ll need plenty of Potions, Tickets, Gems, and other resources as you play, and with codes, you can get them for free. Below, we’ve collected all the working Anime Capture codes, along with instructions on how to redeem them.

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All Working Anime Capture Codes

  • release: Rewards Potions, F2P Tickets, and Gems
  • SORRYTIMECHAMBER: Rewards Potions, F2P Tickets, and Commander Sword
  • THANKS4K: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • bugsfixed: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • minorbugsfixed: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • sorryshut: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • SorryForBugs: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • FixesAndImprovements: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • RELEASEPT2: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • 1KLikes: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • 2KLikes: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • 3KLikes: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • 400K+Visits: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • 5kfavs: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • 10kfavs: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • 15kfavs: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • sorryforshutdown: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • sorryforshutdown2: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • sorryforshutdown3: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • RELEASEPT3: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • 1MVISITS: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • 4KLIKES: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • 5KLIKES: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • 31kFavs: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • 33kFavs: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • 36KFavs: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • Update1: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • Jujutsuup1: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • Cursed: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • 1.4Mvisits: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • DefenseCursed: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • progressionbugfix: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • sorryforshutdown4: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • sorryforshutdown5: Rewards F2P Tickets and Potions
  • EA+: Can only be redeemed by Early Access owners

Expired Codes

  • There are no expired codes yet.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Capture

To redeem the codes, follow these steps:

  1. Open Anime Capture on Roblox.
  2. Click on Menu in the top right.
  3. Scroll down the menu and click on Codes.
  4. Type in or copy and paste one of the working codes above.
  5. Click Redeem to claim the code and get the rewards.
How to redeem Anime Capture codes
Image via Gamepur

Why Is My Code Not Working?

If a code doesn’t work, first make sure you’ve entered it exactly as shown above. Some codes have special characters, making them difficult to copy and paste with a double-click, so it’s best to select them by holding the M1 button and dragging.

If you’ve entered everything correctly and still aren’t receiving the rewards, the code may have already been used on your account or expired. Also, some codes can have additional requirements, such as the EA+ code, which requires the corresponding role/game pass.

Anime Capture Codes FAQ

Q: How often are new codes released?

A: New codes are released whenever there is a new update, a hotfix, or the game reaches a certain player count milestone.


Q: Do codes ever expire?

A: Codes for this game expire very rarely, and if it happens in the future, it will probably be due to the number of working codes inflating to insane numbers.


Q: Where do I look for more codes?

A: The best place to look for more codes is the Anime Capture Discord server.

That’s everything you need to know about Anime Capture codes. If you want to get freebies in other popular Roblox experiences, including The Portal, Be The Final Boss, and Re:Heads, Please!, check out the Codes category here at Gamepur.

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Author
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a longtime gamer with tens of thousands of hours spent across genres. From gacha and Roblox to MOBAs, MMOs, and everything in between. He never just plays games but tries to master them, pushing himself into the top 1% wherever he lands. Aleksa dissects mechanics, optimizes strategies, and treats every title like a sandbox for peak performance. The only type of game he can’t stand is one that doesn’t respect precision. If he feels input delay or there’s no animation canceling, he’s uninstalling faster than you can hit Alt + F4.