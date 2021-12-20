How to defeat Bipbap in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite’s Bipbap is surprisingly difficult to remove from the equation. With two effective snipers and plenty of goons surrounding the tough grunt, the Calcine Disruptor is hard to nab. Here’s how we did it.

You can find Bipbap by going north of the Excavation Site and east of FOB Alpha. It’s in the middle of a hilly landscape northwest of the map. We recommend equipping a rocket launcher like the Hydra and an assault rifle you’re comfortable with.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you first emerge in the area, you’ll realize that there are two snipers on each side of the area. One is perched on top of a cliff behind some trees, while another is located near a blue explosive barrel next to a weapons rack. Try to eliminate them before doing anything else. Now, focus your time on the enemies around you, including Bipbap. They are coming from all angles, so use a drop wall if the action gets intense.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We found the Hydra useful as it can dispatch enemies quickly and will destroy Bipbap’s shield in a matter of seconds. It’s a tricky fight, but when you triumph over these forces, you’ll gain the Calcine Disruptor that can be summoned at any captured FOB.