Is YuGiOh Master Duel pay to win? Answered

The release of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel caught Yu-Gi-Oh! fans by surprise last week, as Konami gave some details about the game but never set a solid release date. But on January 19, the game officially came out on all platforms. Well, except mobile (at least for now), which is surprising because a game involving cards would’ve been a perfect smartphone fare.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links was exclusively a mobile and PC game, and it was a free-to-play game, making it easier for players to accumulate enough gems to buy the decks they wanted. Does Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel follow the same model, or is it pay-to-win?

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel falls under the latter category. Gems remain the in-game currency, but the money of money players have to spend on gems depends on how competitive they are. Every pack of 10 cards is 1,000 gems which, according to Redditor gillyrb2007, is equal to about $2 that they may have to spend per pack, which then comes out to be approximately $20.

Thankfully, there are some elements of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel that still make it free-to-play for those who do not want to spend any of their money upfront for good decks. It features a crafting system that allows players to pick any individual cards they want to build a specific deck that propels them upward in the rankings. The only caveat is the more hours you sink into the game, the less gems you’ll get in return. At least you’ll be able to build a competitive deck with the starting base currency.