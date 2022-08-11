Should you get Field Notes: Galarian Zigzagoon Special Research in Pokémon Go?

For the Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day in Pokémon Go, all players have the option to purchase a Special Research ticket. This one is called Field Notes: Galarian Zigzagoon. It will provide you with multiple items and exclusive encounters for Galarian Zigzagoon and its other forms while you also catch this Pokémon during the event. Should you purchase the Field Notes: Galarian Zigzagoon Special Research in Pokémon Go?

Is the Field Notes: Galarian Zigzagoon Special Research worth it?

It all depends on your timeframe. Galarian Zigzagoon is a rare Pokémon. You can seldom find it in the wild outside of major events, and it doesn’t always appear in 7km eggs or raid battles. Because of its rarity, if you purchase the Field Notes: Galarian Zigzagoon ticket, we highly encourage you to complete this one the day the ticket releases. If you don’t, you might struggle to complete all of the challenges within it, as many of them have to do with catching a Galarian Zigzagoon.

That being said, for those who plan to join in on the Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day, we highly encourage you to go after this ticket. It’s going to be a good one, and it’s with a Galarian Pokémon. Those are typically difficult to come by outside of significant events, and seeing this Pokémon featured for the Community Day is excellent to see. Not only that, but Obstagoon will be learning its signature move, Obstruct, and you have a chance to catch a shiny Galarian Zigzagoon.

It’s all lining up to be a solid event, and this is a worthwhile Community Day ticket to purchase for avid Pokémon Go fans. It’s a good way to receive multiple Galarian Zigzagoon encounters, more chances for a shiny encounter, and a few items you might need during the event.