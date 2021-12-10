Where are the switches for the House of Reckoning Easter Egg in Halo Infinite?

During the House of Reckoning mission in Halo infinite, you may notice some odd switches that don’t seem to do anything once you interact with them. After completing Escharum’s basic training section, you will arrive in the advanced training room, where you will have to survive against a tougher wave of enemies. Here are all of the switch locations in the room and what they do.

There are three switches to interact with in the advanced training room. Before you walk out into the area, you will be in a small control room with a large projection of Escharum talking to you. Do not go out the door yet if you want to do this Easter egg. We could not find a way back in after the doors close behind you. Instead, walk up the ramp in the room, and there is a switch to interact with on the wall opposite the console.

The other two switches are located high in the advanced training room and will require you to use your Grappleshot to reach. The first is on top of the white tower.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After activating the previous switch, turn around, and you will see the same red glow of another switch above some beams. Grappleshot over to it and press it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After pressing all three switches, you will spawn in a Rockethog on the ground. That is all these switches do. The vehicle can be used for the fight in this room, but it is pointless if you wait until after to activate it because you can not take it forward with you.