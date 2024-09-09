Image Credit: Bethesda
Review for Supermoves game
Source: Makea Games via Gamepur
Supermoves Review: A Wacky Competitive Parkour Game

Ragdoll your way up obstacles and land with style
Ayyoun Ali
Published: Sep 9, 2024 12:47 pm

There’s been a stark lack of any good Parkour games since Mirror’s Edge or Dying Light. Although these titles were more narrative-focused, I’ve always craved a game that was just dumb parkour fun. Supermoves definitely scratches this itch with its over-the-top floaty parkour action. I’ve been playing the game for quite a while now. Even though couldn’t try out multiplayer due to a lack of players, I still have some fun in the single-player modes. So my Supermoves review will be entirely focused on the single-player component of the game.

Kit Up in the Character Creator

Supermoves Review - Character Creator
The first thing you’ll be doing after stepping into the menu is creating your personalized free runner in the Locker Room. There’s a rather few selections when it comes to picking a character but you can further change their attributes like upper body, lower body, and hair.

There’s a decent accessory variety like headwear, gloves, and shoes to add a personal touch to your character. If character creation isn’t your thing, you could just choose the Randomize option like I did to create a unique character. You can also unlock other fashion accessories by completing events and earning XP.

Finishing Trials & Races In Variety of Locations

Supermoves Review - Career Mode
Since I couldn’t go head-to-head with other players in multiplayer, my time with the game was entirely spent in Career mode. The game’s training mode does a decent enough job of showing you the ropes. After that, you’ll go into different regions to complete various races and trials.

The locations themselves are jam-packed with hurdles that you need to sprint through to reach the finish line. You’ll need to complete all the events in one region to gain access to the next. It all leads to a championship where your career mode journey will end.

Chaining Parkour Moves is Fun While it Lasts

Supermoves Review - Parkour Moves
The gameplay is fun at best but its flair can dwindle a lot faster than you’ll realize. Sure vaulting over barriers, using your air time to perform a wall run, and chaining it into a super front or backflip is exhilarating at first. However, it quickly becomes stale after a while as you’ll be doing the same moves but in different locations.

My favorite events were the races where you complete laps around the jungle Gym. However, the AI players can become a bit buggy and run into you breaking your momentum. There were instances where I was grinding on rails with an AI character behind me and it pushed me off as it wooshed past me. Even though these incidents were spread far in between my sessions, they were annoying nonetheless.

Other than that, the parkour feels good. It’s a bit floating and animations are unpolished, but it gets the job done. You’ll feel the momentum building up while you traverse through the environment the game gives you different paths to reach your goals. This adds variety to every lap you sprint through.

No Players To Matchmake With Other Than Your Friends

Supermoves Review - Waiting Lobby for Multiplayer
As mentioned before, due to a lack of players in the online lobbies, I couldn’t test the online modes. The game still loads you into an online match but you’re the only one competing. However, you can always invite your friends to the matches and compete against each other which was surprisingly fun.

Supermoves Review - Make a level
Even though multiplayer isn’t an option and Career mode is on the shorter side, you can still make your own fun by the level creator. It’s a fun mode where you can craft the perfect indoor or outdoor obstacle course for you or your friends to compete in. I’ve personally had a blast playing it with some of the goofiest amalgamations of tubs, rails, and ramps.

Final Verdict

I think Supermoves lays the groundwork for a super-fun multiplayer parkour game. Right now, the game is no doubt fun to play but it lacks the necessary polish, content, and a lot of bug fixes before it can attract a bigger playerbase. With friends, the game becomes even more fun to play for a good 1-2 hours before you decide to shift to another.

I would rate it 6.5/10 and hope that the game developers further polish the game’s parkour moves, and NPCs, and add more gameplay incentives for gamers to invest their time into it. With the right updates, or probably a bigger budget sequel could turn this into the parkour game players have been waiting for.

If you like checking out the latest games, read up on my review for Black Myth Wukong or Devolver Digital’s The Crush House next.

Author
