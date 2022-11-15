The Hunt is on in World of Warships

This article is sponsored by World of Warships.

Wargaming is proud to present its first-ever “Treasure Hunt” in World of Warships. Exclusive to Captains from the United States* and Canada*, this treasure hunt will be your chance to win incredible physical prizes and a ton of in-game rewards along with gifts from their partners at Omen, HP, Discord, Windscribe, Gamivo, Cooler Master, and Displate.

Beginning November 15 and running until December 13, the Treasure Hunt will commence in two parts: The Hunt and the Supergame. During the Treasure Hunt, which will run for four whole weeks, players will complete daily and weekly tasks in World of Warships to earn Treasure Tokens. These tokens can be exchanged at any point for random rewards such as from a predetermined prize pool, with in-game prizes such as the cruiser Atlanta, the Ägir, or the aircraft carrier Béarn.

Wargaming’s partners are also including gifts — Cooler Master headphones, posters from Displate, a subscription to Windscribe, or a $4 or $20 gift card to Gamivo.

And for first-time Nitro subscribers who successfully complete their first Treasure Hunt task, they’ll receive one month of Discord Nitro free. The offer is valid exclusively for new Nitro subscribers and those who have not redeemed a prior promotional offer.

When The Hunt is over, things will shift into the Supergame. During a Twitch broadcast, participants with at least six Treasure Tokens will have a chance at winning exclusive physical gear from a random giveaway such as PCs, consoles, and iPads.

Here are all the prizes you can exchange tokens for during the month-long Hunt period:

To start earning tokens, you’ll need to click on the Start Hunt button on the Treasure Hunt website, which will reward you with one token. You’ll then start your second task, which is winning any three battles in World of Warships. Once completed, you’ll have access to both the Daily and Weekly tasks. These will be your main source of tokens for the duration of the Hunt.

The daily task will remain the same throughout the hunt and can be completed every single day. It is simple: Invite a new player to World of Warships through the Recruiting Station and have them play at least one battle aboard a Tier VI ship. Completion of this task will grant you three tokens.

Each week the Treasure Hunt is live, three new weekly tasks will be added and will remain active until the end of The Hunt. The objectives will vary from things like winning 10 battles to watching a World of Warships Livestream or taking a naval history quiz. You’ll receive one token for completing each task with a possible total of 12 for finishing them all.

Once the Treasure Hunt is over, the Supergame stream will take place on December 14 on the official World of Warships Twitch channel. All participants that have earned at least six Treasure Tokens will be eligible for prizes during this stream. For every six tokens earned, you’ll be given one Treasure Pass. With more Treasure Passes, you’ll have greater odds of winning some physical rewards.

These are the rewards that will be available during the Supergame stream:

*Participants in the U.S. states of Florida and New York, as well as the Canadian province of Quebec are not eligible to receive cash or physical prizes.

For more on the Treasure Hunt or to play World of Warships for free, visit https://treasure-hunt.wargaming.net/.