Roblox Funky Friday Codes (February 2022)

If you’re a fan of rhythm games, the Roblox Funky Friday game is your time to shine and prove you have the quickest reflexes. You’ll choose to play your favorite songs and battle it out against your opponent, seeing who can rack up the highest score. You’ll need plenty of practice to make sure you hit the correct beats during the game. If you’re looking to acquire some new cosmetics for your character and even play some animations to do against your opponent, we have several Funky Friday codes you can use.

How to redeem Funky Friday codes

When you’re ready to redeem any of the codes we’ve acquired for Funky Friday, you need to first launch the game. When you’re in the game, look for the twitter icon at the top of the screen, and click it. A new window will appear on your screen, and you’ll have to type in any of the codes we’ve posted below.

All active Funky Friday codes

These are all of the active codes you can use in Roblox’s Funky Friday game.

9KEYISHERE – 500 points

– 500 points 1BILCHEESE – Redeem for Funky Cheese Animation

– Redeem for Funky Cheese Animation MILLIONLIKES – Radio Emote

Radio Emote 100kactive – 250 points

– 250 points Halfbillion – 500 points

– 500 points smashthatlikebutton – 300 points

– 300 points 250M – 250 points

250 points 1MILFAVS – Boombox Animation

– Boombox Animation 100M – 500 Points

500 Points 19DOLLAR – Rickroll animation

Expired Codes

XMAS21 – Candy Cane animation

We’ll be regularly adding new codes to this section whenever a new one drops in Funky Friday. Make sure to check back often to try them out.