Clover Retribution Codes (December 2023)

You’ll never get bored with Clover Retribution, a game of endless possibilities! I started my journey with wind magic, traveling through lands to train and build stats while completing tasks from NPCs, but I couldn’t wait to try other races and elemental powers.

Don’t limit yourself to just one type of magic when there are Clover Retribution codes to grant free spins! Use these spins to test different races, such as Flame, Earth, Wind, Melody, and more! Gain various magical spells and abilities, and keep trying different builds until you find the one that fits your character best. To explore more anime-themed Roblox games, check out our Boku no Roblox: Remastered Codes in Roblox article to claim free cash and become a true hero in that game as well!

All Clover Retribution Codes List

Active Clover Retribution Codes

santaiscoming : Unlocks 10 Spins of every type (New)

37klikes : Unlocks 12 Magic Spins

mobilestats : Unlocks Stat Reset

36klikes : Unlocks 120 Race Spins

communitycode : Unlocks 120 Magic Spins

34klikes : Unlocks 25 Trait Spins

32klikes : Unlocks 10 Spins of every type

update2soon : Unlocks 20 Spins of every type

clovergoal : Unlocks 30 Race Spins

30klikes : Unlocks Spins of each type

cloverthanks : Unlocks 12 Magic Spins

insomnia : Unlocks 5 Magic Spins (Only for new servers)

28klikes : Unlocks Spins of each type

!update1 : Unlocks 20 Spins of each type (Only for new servers)

!update1part1 : Unlocks 20 Spins of each type

!2millvisits : Unlocks 10 Race Spins

!miniupdatelater : Unlocks 6 Spins of every type

!7klikes : Unlocks 3 Spins of every type

!halloweenstats : Unlocks Stats Reset

!10klikes : Unlocks 10 Magic Spins

!clovergroup : Unlocks Magic Spins (You need to join the group)

!halloweenupdate : Unlocks 6 Spins of every type

!14klikes : Unlocks 5 Trait Spins

: Unlocks 5 Trait Spins !12klikes: Unlocks 5 Race Spins

Expired Clover Retribution Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Clover Retribution

Redeem Clover Retribution codes by following the steps below:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Launch Clover Retribution in Roblox. Open the chat box by pressing the / key. Type in the code you want to use in the chat box. Press Enter and get your goodies.

How Can You Get More Clover Retribution Codes?

You can follow the developers’ official socials to fish out new Clover Retribution codes if you want to hunt for them on your own. You can check out the Clover: Retribution Discord server and the official Clover Retribution Roblox group. However, don’t forget that our article is the most convenient way of claiming all the latest freebies. We collect all the working codes in one place, and you just need to check back from time to time to see what’s new.

Why Are My Clover Retribution Codes Not Working?

Forgetting to add an exclamation mark before typing Clover Retribution codes will lead to getting no rewards. The devil is in the details, so ensure that the codes are adequately entered by hand or by copying and pasting them from this list into the game.

Now that you’ve successfully entered your code, why is there still no response? Most likely, the issue is that the code you’re trying to use has expired. If you didn’t get your prize, make sure to act faster in the future. Get in touch with us if you find an expired code still lingering on our active list, and we will quickly refresh our article.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Clover Retribution

Clover Retribution is a game that offers players many opportunities to earn valuable rewards. Whether from battling Elite and Legendary enemies, completing different quests (Main, Daily, and Repeatable), or participating in events, extra loot will always be waiting. Keep an eye on social media as well, as developers might announce more giveaways in the future.

What Is Clover Retribution?

Black Clover is the main inspiration for creating Clover Retribution, an RPG fighting Roblox title. You need to upgrade your hero’s stats and become stronger by doing a lot of quests and fighting enemies. Follow the main storyline and explore various places, including dungeons, while tackling tasks, events, raids, and more to build your undisputed legacy. Choosing a race is highly important, as you’ll get different special abilities and magical properties, so use spins granted by codes and aim for the Epic, Legendary, and Mythic ones!

