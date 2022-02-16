All abilities for the Fiend of Greed in Monark

If you scored high enough on the tutorial quiz in the Greed category, or after completing Act 1, you will receive the Fiend of Greed as a battle unit. This unit specializes in warping around the map and manipulating both allies and enemies MOV. This unit does put out significant single-target damage, and can be a very useful addition to your team. Here are all of the abilities for the Fiend of Greed in Monark.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Spatial Sever : May inflict Bleed on an enemy.

: May inflict Bleed on an enemy. Bleed Resistance : Increase resistance against Bleed, 20% per level for a maximum of 100% immunity.

: Increase resistance against Bleed, 20% per level for a maximum of 100% immunity. Sleep Resistance : Increase resistance against Sleep, 20% per level for a maximum of 100% immunity.

: Increase resistance against Sleep, 20% per level for a maximum of 100% immunity. Spatial Lock : May inflict Disable on an enemy.

: May inflict Disable on an enemy. Spatial Schism : Create blades of compressed gravity, attacking all enemies within range.

: Create blades of compressed gravity, attacking all enemies within range. Disable Resistance : Increase resistance against Disable, 20% per level for a maximum of 100% immunity.

: Increase resistance against Disable, 20% per level for a maximum of 100% immunity. Teleport : Teleport to a selected location.

: Teleport to a selected location. Blindside Slash : Teleport behind an enemy and attack.

: Teleport behind an enemy and attack. Double Slash : Execute a 2-hit assault of high-velocity slashes.

: Execute a 2-hit assault of high-velocity slashes. Follow-up – MOV Down : Low chance of reducing target’s MOV when performing an Assist Attack.

: Low chance of reducing target’s MOV when performing an Assist Attack. Follow-up – Bleed : Low chance of inflicting targets with Bleed when performing an Assist Attack.

: Low chance of inflicting targets with Bleed when performing an Assist Attack. Proper Time+ – Impede : May reduce the MOV of all enemies within range.

: May reduce the MOV of all enemies within range. Summon Ally : Instantly summon a targeted ally beside you.

: Instantly summon a targeted ally beside you. Substitution : Switch the user’s location with the selected ally.

: Switch the user’s location with the selected ally. Ailment Proficiency : Increase the chance of inflicting status ailments.

: Increase the chance of inflicting status ailments. Spatial Sunder : May inflict Bleed on all enemies within range.

: May inflict Bleed on all enemies within range. Time Reversal – Revive : Revive a fallen ally with 20% HP.

: Revive a fallen ally with 20% HP. Spatial Collapse : Create a rift in space, causing an area to collapse and hit all targets within range.

: Create a rift in space, causing an area to collapse and hit all targets within range. Tetraslash : Execute a 4-hit assault of turbo-velocity slashes.

: Execute a 4-hit assault of turbo-velocity slashes. Revival Reservation : Cause the targeted ally to automatically revive with 50% life the next time they take fatal damage. One-time only.

: Cause the targeted ally to automatically revive with 50% life the next time they take fatal damage. One-time only. Summon Enemy : Teleport an enemy next to the user.

: Teleport an enemy next to the user. Time Reversal – Re-Act : Grants another Action upon use.

: Grants another Action upon use. Teleportation – Protect : Receive all attacks, status ailments, and debuffs in place of the target.

: Receive all attacks, status ailments, and debuffs in place of the target. PSY UP : Passively increase PSY by a fixed percentage.

: Passively increase PSY by a fixed percentage. Proper Time+ – Hasten: Increase the MOV of all allies within range.

Greed is a battlefield manipulator; able to pull units out of danger via Substitution or Summon Ally or pull threats into the murder circle with Summon Enemy are potent abilities indeed. However, don’t sleep on Greed’s damage output — Time Reversal – Re-Act and Tetraslash effectively grant Greed eight attacks against a single target, which is incredibly powerful when combined with ATK UP buffs from other units.