Dead by Daylight Bloodpoint codes (April 2021)

Bloodpoints are the heart and soul of upgrading both your killers and your survivors in Dead by Daylight. They’re used to level up the Bloodweb, opening up more perks, items, and add-ons for you to use in the next match. While you earn quite a few Blooodpoints for each completed match, you can always do with more to move up just one more Bloodweb level. That’s why we’ve put together the following list of Bloodpoint codes.

How to redeem codes in Dead by Daylight

Redeeming codes is straightforward in Dead by Daylight. Once you’re in the game, navigate to the Store. This is the menu item on the bottom right-hand side of the screen.

You should see a section called ‘Redeem Code’ in the top right-hand corner of the screen on the actual Store page. Select it, and now you can enter any of the active codes above and redeem those Bloodpoints.

Active Bloodpoint codes

TWITTERSMOL— 1 Bloodpoint

1 Bloodpoint TWITTERLORGE— 100,000 Bloodpoints

100,000 Bloodpoints BILIBILI200K — 200,000 Bloodpoints

— 200,000 Bloodpoints Nice— 69 Bloodpoints

Expired Bloodpoint codes

The following is a list of Bloodpoint codes that have expired. As we discover codes that no longer work, we’ll move them over to this list.

EntitysLittleHelper – Free charm

Free charm byebye2020 – Fruitcake Charm for Killer

Fruitcake Charm for Killer NewYearNewEntity – New Year ’21 Charm (expires January 3rd)

New Year ’21 Charm (expires January 3rd) MNOGO – Sweater for Legion

Sweater for Legion DbDDayJP2020 – This code is used to award 202,000 Bloodpoints.

– This code is used to award 202,000 Bloodpoints. Happy1001 – You used to be able to get 100,100 Bloodpoints with this code.

– You used to be able to get 100,100 Bloodpoints with this code. VK100K – 100,000 Bloodpoints were on offer with this code.

– 100,000 Bloodpoints were on offer with this code. DISCORD150K – 150,000 used to be awarded for this code.

– 150,000 used to be awarded for this code. ENTITYPLEASED – If you got it in time, this code awarded 150,000 Bloodpoints.

– If you got it in time, this code awarded 150,000 Bloodpoints. ENTITYDISPLEASED – A measly 1 Bloodpoint was on offer once with this code.

– A measly 1 Bloodpoint was on offer once with this code. GIFTTHERIFT – 20 Rift Shards and extend the current archive for a week

20 Rift Shards and extend the current archive for a week HOLIDAYFORMAL – Felix Sweater

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.