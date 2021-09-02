All Alolan Raichu weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon you battle in raids in Pokémon Go are significantly tougher than the original ones you’ll battle against. You’ll need a strong and dedicated team to eliminate them, so make sure to enter these raids prepared or with a few friends to make your life easier. For example, if you’re looking to catch Alolan Raichu, the only way to capture it is by beating it in three-star raids. This guide details all of Alolan Raichu’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter them in Pokémon Go.

All Alolan Raichu weaknesses

Alolan Raichu is an Electric and Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Dark, Ghost, and Ground-type attacks, but it will be resistant against Electric, Fighting, Flying, Psychic, and Steel-type moves. We highly recommend using Dark and Ground-type Pokémon against it in battle.

The best Pokémon counters to Alolan Raichu

The best Pokémon to counter Alolan Raichu will be Excadrill, Rhyperior, and Krookodile.

Excadrill is a Ground and Steel-type Pokémon. It’s a glass cannon Pokémon, capable of dealing quite a bit of damage, but it doesn’t have the best defense. You’ll want to have plenty of robust Pokémon alongside Excadrill to make sure you to can defeat Alolan Raichu. The best moveset to teach Excadrill is the fast move mud slap and the charged moves earthquake and drill run.

The next Pokémon you want to use is Rhyperior, a Ground and Rock-type Pokémon. Unlike Excadrill, Rhyperior is bulky Pokémon capable of taking quite a bit of damage, but it also has a powerful attack stat. The best moveset to teach Rhyperior is the fast move mud slap and the charged moved earthquake and rock wrecker.

The last Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Krookodile, a Dark and Ground-type Pokémon. While it doesn’t have the highest defense stat, it’s not a complete glass cannon like Excadrill but has high enough attack power to do some damage against Alolan Raichu. The best moveset to teach Krookodile is the fast move snarl and the fast moves earthquake and crunch.

You’re going to need to use a full team of six Pokémon against Alolan Raichu. These are the other recommendations we have to fill out for the rest of your team.

Bisharp

Chandelure

Darkrai

Escavalier

Garchomp

Golem

Groudon

Hydreigon

Landorus

Mamoswine

Mega Gengar

Tyranitar

Weavile

Once you beat Alolan Raichu, you’ll be able to capture it and add it to your collection.