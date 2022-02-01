Cookie Run Kingdom Codes (February 2022)
Grab these reward before they expire.
Cookie Run Kingdom is a hybrid game comprising elements of RPG and city builder. It is a free-to-play game available on mobile devices. Players looking to get a headstart in the game can use the below-mentioned codes to redeem free rewards.
How to redeem Cookie Run Kingdom codes
To redeem codes in the Cookie Run Kingdom, head over to the official redeem code website and enter your DevPlay ID, followed by entering the code. Once done, you can click on the Claim Reward option to obtain the free reward. If you are unsure about your DevPlay ID, you can find it by opening the settings menu in the game, followed by selecting the User Info option.
Working Cookie Run Kingdom codes
Here are all the active codes for the Cookie Run Kingdom:
- CK1STANNIVERSARY – 5000 Crystals and 3000 Rainbow Cubes
- CRK1STBIRTHDAYD1 – 1000 Crystals
- CRK1STBIRTHDAYD2 – 3 Special Cookie Cutters
- CRK1STBIRTHDAYD3 – 100 Level 6 Star Jellies
- CRK1STBIRTHDAYD4 – 30 Time Jumpers
- CRK1STBIRTHDAYD5 – Three of each Aurora item
- CRK1STBIRTHDAYD6 – Three magic cookie cutters
- CRK1STBIRTHDAYD7 – 500 Rainbow cubes
Expired Cookie Run Kingdom codes
These codes are no longer valid for the game:
- 12THBRAVEDAY0612
- 50CAFEREWARD1000
- COOKANGJIKINGDOM
- COOSEBOMEKINGDOM
- DOMINOCOOKINGDOM
- JJONDEUKEECOOKIE
- KINGDOMOKING5927
- KINGDOMSWAMP0130
- KINGDOMSUNBA0128
- KINGDOMYANGDDING
- KINGDOMLILKA2021
- KINGDOMNAMDOBLUE
- RUSWKGMLKINGDOM6
- RUSWKGMLKINGDOM6
- SOQCESWVJWEKZDVB
- TK2PO5GA87DBJALQ
- WELCOMETOCRKMATT
- WELCOMETOCRKJACE
- WELCOMETOCKSANNA 2021KRGAMEAWARDS – Redeem for 1000 Rainbow Cubes and 1000 Cold Crystals
- 30MILLIONKINGDOM – Redeem for 500 Crystals and 3000 Rainbow Cubes
- 2CHAMCOOKINGDOM2– Redeem for 500 Crystals
- BESTGAMEAWARDTHX– Redeem for 3000 Crystals
- CHIMNPERLKINGDOM– Redeem for 500 Crystals
- COOKIECHICKENRUN– Redeem for 500 Crystals
- COOKIEFOOLSDAYS2– Redeem for 401 Crystals
- COOKIERUNTWITTER– Redeem for 1000 Crystals
- GETUR7SUGARGNOME– Redeem for 7 Gnomes
- HAPPY100DAYSGIFT– Redeem for 1000 Crystals, Exp Jellies, and more
- IELLBHSLKSKZHBGD– Redeem for 3 Cookie Cutters
- KINGDOMBERYLLULU– Redeem for 500 Crystals
- KINGDOMIAMSIXTAN– Redeem for 500 Crystals
- KINGDOMYUNIKO720– Redeem for 500 Crystals
- PARFAITSUBSCRIBE– Redeem for 1000 Crystals
- POONGDENGKINGDOM– Redeem for 500 Crystals
- TAMAGIFT500TOYOU– Redeem for 500 Crystals
- TIYSVCUKYDPPHTNP– Redeem for 50000 Coins
- WELCOMETOKINGDOM
- XYOKSPZLLUJYFKJN