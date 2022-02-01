Cookie Run Kingdom Codes (February 2022)

Cookie Run Kingdom is a hybrid game comprising elements of RPG and city builder. It is a free-to-play game available on mobile devices. Players looking to get a headstart in the game can use the below-mentioned codes to redeem free rewards.

How to redeem Cookie Run Kingdom codes

To redeem codes in the Cookie Run Kingdom, head over to the official redeem code website and enter your DevPlay ID, followed by entering the code. Once done, you can click on the Claim Reward option to obtain the free reward. If you are unsure about your DevPlay ID, you can find it by opening the settings menu in the game, followed by selecting the User Info option.

Working Cookie Run Kingdom codes

Here are all the active codes for the Cookie Run Kingdom:

CK1STANNIVERSARY – 5000 Crystals and 3000 Rainbow Cubes

– 5000 Crystals and 3000 Rainbow Cubes CRK1STBIRTHDAYD1 – 1000 Crystals

– 1000 Crystals CRK1STBIRTHDAY D2 – 3 Special Cookie Cutters

– 3 Special Cookie Cutters CRK1STBIRTHDAYD3 – 100 Level 6 Star Jellies

– 100 Level 6 Star Jellies CRK1STBIRTHDAYD4 – 30 Time Jumpers

– 30 Time Jumpers CRK1STBIRTHDAYD5 – Three of each Aurora item

– Three of each Aurora item CRK1STBIRTHDAYD6 – Three magic cookie cutters

– Three magic cookie cutters CRK1STBIRTHDAYD7 – 500 Rainbow cubes

Expired Cookie Run Kingdom codes

These codes are no longer valid for the game: