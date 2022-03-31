All April Fools’ 2-Oh-22 Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

A new Special Research has arrived in Pokémon Go, featuring Ditto. It looks like for April Fools’ Day, Ditto has taken over the game and has assumed the roles of other Pokémon. Now, when catching a Ditto, it transforms into other Pokémon, rather than the other way around. In this guide, we’ll cover all of the April Fools’ 2-Oh-22 Special Research tasks and the rewards you can receive in Pokémon Go.

All April Fools’ 2-Oh-22 Special Research tasks and rewards

There will be three tasks for you to complete for the April Fools’ 2-Oh-22 Special Research. You’ll want to use incense or lure to increase your chances of catching certain Pokémon for this event.

Task 1

Catch 10 Pokémon – 25 Poké Balls

Catch 5 Normal-type Pokémon – 5 Potions

Make 5 Nice Throws – 5 Nanab Berries

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 5 Razz Berries, and 1,000 Stardust.

Task 2

Catch 10 Pokémon – 15 Great Balls

Catch 3 of the Transform Pokémon – 5 Super Potions

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 5 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1 Silver Pinap Berry, and 1,500 XP.

Task 3

Claim reward – 10 Ultra Balls

Claim reward – 5 Hyper Potions

Claim reward – 3,500 XP

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, 15 Ditto Candy, and a Ditto encounter.