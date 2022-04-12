All card changes and new cards in Back 4 Blood Tunnels of Terror update

Tunnels of Terror is Back 4 Blood’s first DLC and brings a massive amount of changes and new content to the game. Besides the new enemy types, new Cleaners, new weapons, and the Ridden Hive micro-arenas added to Back 4 Blood’s levels, the game is also getting a big shake-up in its deckbuilding meta with the addition of six new cards, and an overhaul of many of the existing options.

New Back 4 Blood cards

Tunnels of Terror adds twelve new Cleaner cards which heavily influence the item economy and healing. While they present obvious opportunities for the new Cleaner Heng whose kit revolves around item generation and use, these cards still make great picks when deckbuilding with any of the original cleaners in Back 4 Blood.

Bodyguard . Absorb 50% of the damage of a hit suffered by another player within 5 meters of you. Can only trigger once every 3 seconds.

. Absorb 50% of the damage of a hit suffered by another player within 5 meters of you. Can only trigger once every 3 seconds. Bravado . Whenever a teammate within 15 meters of you receives Trauma damage, your own Trauma is healed for 10% of that damage.

. Whenever a teammate within 15 meters of you receives Trauma damage, your own Trauma is healed for 10% of that damage. Fit as a Fiddle . Everyone on the team gets +5 maximum health and 25% bolstered health, which means they can stack temporary health to up to 25% more than their maximum regular health.

. Everyone on the team gets +5 maximum health and 25% bolstered health, which means they can stack temporary health to up to 25% more than their maximum regular health. Magician’s Apprentice . Whenever you use an item, there is 10% chance it will not be consumed.

. Whenever you use an item, there is 10% chance it will not be consumed. Over – protective . Gain 20% increased damage when a teammate within 15 meters suffers 5 or more damage from a single attack. The buff lasts 5 seconds and does not stack.

– . Gain 20% increased damage when a teammate within 15 meters suffers 5 or more damage from a single attack. The buff lasts 5 seconds and does not stack. Pinata . Whenever you kill a Ridden with an Accessory, there is a 15% chance an Accessory will spawn.

. Whenever you kill a Ridden with an Accessory, there is a 15% chance an Accessory will spawn. Power Strike . Gain +10 damage on your next Bash every 3 seconds you spend not Bashing, stacking up to +100. This can be used to instantly kill weaker Ridden, or to break through doors quickly.

. Gain +10 damage on your next Bash every 3 seconds you spend not Bashing, stacking up to +100. This can be used to instantly kill weaker Ridden, or to break through doors quickly. Pumped Up . You gain 5% bonus health and temporary health decays 20% more slowly. Additionally, each level spawns one extra Pains Meds item.

. You gain 5% bonus health and temporary health decays 20% more slowly. Additionally, each level spawns one extra Pains Meds item. Sadist . Whenever a teammate within 15 meters is hit for 5 or more damage, you gain temporary health equal to 20% of the damage. This card can trigger once every second, and is particularly effective if your entire team is using it.

. Whenever a teammate within 15 meters is hit for 5 or more damage, you gain temporary health equal to 20% of the damage. This card can trigger once every second, and is particularly effective if your entire team is using it. Stealthy Passage . You can no longer equip items in your Quick slot, but you can deactivate Alarm Doors, Car Alarms, and Crows by interacting with them. If you stop the interaction or are interrupted before completing, the noise trap will trigger. Successful deactivations give 25 Copper to each member of the team.

. You can no longer equip items in your Quick slot, but you can deactivate Alarm Doors, Car Alarms, and Crows by interacting with them. If you stop the interaction or are interrupted before completing, the noise trap will trigger. Successful deactivations give 25 Copper to each member of the team. Weaponsmith . You can unbolt weapon attachments and move them between weapons outside of Saferooms. Unbolting costs 400 Copper, but the price is reduced by 100 for every additional member of your team running the Weaponsmith card.

. You can unbolt weapon attachments and move them between weapons outside of Saferooms. Unbolting costs 400 Copper, but the price is reduced by 100 for every additional member of your team running the Weaponsmith card. Well Rested. Every member of the team gets 10% bonus healing efficiency and 25% overheal.

All Tunnels of Terror card changes

The following classic cards have been tweaked to make them more balanced when coordinated Back 4 Blood teams use them to optimize their decks.