All Challenge Battle rewards in Xenoblade Chronicles 3
All the rewards you can get from Challenge Battles.
Challenge Battles have arrived with Volume 2 of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass. When talking to the Nopon Archsage, you can choose which challenge you would like to take on, as well as the difficulty of the challenge. Each challenge will provide Noponstones as a reward depending on how fast you can complete the battle. If you get an A Rank by finishing the battle within a certain time, you get a unique reward.
These rewards can only be obtained once, but will stay in your inventory for the rest of the game. These include special swimsuit outfits for the characters, as well as powerful accessories that can only be obtained through Challenge Battles. The full list of unique rewards for each challenge is as follows:
Full list of Challange Battle rewards
|Challenge Name
|Completion Reward (A Rank or Better)
|Defenders’ Gut-Check
|Noah – Swimwear A
|Insecticide
|Mio – Swimwear A
|Philharmonic Dust-Up
|Eunie – Swimwear A
|Six Angry Beasts
|Taion – Swimwear A
|Vampiric Rush
|Lanz – Swimwear A
|Black Castle Chosen
|Sena – Swimwear A
|Ocean Day Parade
|Noah – Swimwear B
|Pretty Fierce
|Mio – Swimwear B
|Ouroboros Fever
|Eunie – Swimwear B
|Ferron x Ferron
|Taion – Swimwear B
|Double Jeopardy
|Lanz – Swimwear B
|Arts and Crafts
|Sena – Swimwear B
|Stage of Destiny
|Accomplished Hairpiece
|Men! Of! The Sea! IV
|Accomplished Sash
|N and M
|Accomplished Vambraces
|Primate Triumvirate
|Accomplished Crown
|Heroes Frontline
|Accomplished Necklace
|The Four Devas
|Accomplished Ring
To access the swimwear costumes, go to the menu and select Characters > Clothing for the respective character whose swimsuit you have unlocked. Go to the bottom where you will find the character’s DLC outfits, and equip their swimsuit from there. There are two variations of swimsuits, with the A variant easier to obtain while the B variant requires some training.
Getting the Swimsuit A variants will require you to be between levels 20-40. The Swimsuit B variants will require you to be between levels 50-70. Fortunately, you can always adjust the difficulty if you are struggling, especially if you just want to go to Easy difficulty for the swimsuits. The same can be done for the remaining battles, though they will still be a challenge on Easy.
Full list of Noponstone accessories
You can also exchange Noponstones for prizes with the Archsage’s Page, Red. They function as a prize exchange where you can trade Noponstones for Legendary versions of accessories you can find in the field. While not as rare as the unique accessories, you can purchase as many accessories as you can afford. The full list of accessory prizes is:
|Accessory Name
|Noponstone Cost
|Carbide Temple Guard
|6000
|Sapphire Belt
|6000
|Circlet of All-Knowing
|6000
|Nanotech Gloves
|6000
|Carbide Support
|6000
|Soulgaze Headband
|6000
|Full Weak Guard
|6000
|Mighty Bangle
|6000
|Silver Gauntlet
|6000
|Mask of Banishing
|6000
|Hero Pauldrons
|2000
|Sunlight Choker
|2000
|Special Foot Wraps
|2000
|Circlet of Enlightenment
|2000
|Ceramic Belt
|2000
|Titanium Support
|2000
|Strike Bangle
|1600
|Adamantine Gauntlet
|1600
|Hero Vambraces
|1600
|Titanium Temple Guard
|1200
|Circlet of Wisdom
|1200
|Devotional Necklace
|1200
|Detector Headgear
|800
|Soldier’s Headband
|800
|Crystalline Chemise
|800
|Iron Temple Guard
|800
|Circlet of Intellect
|800
|Ice Headband
|800
|Gear Support
|800
|Steam Belt
|800
|Heavy Weak Guard
|800
You can check the relevant accessory effects before you purchase, to ensure that you aren’t wasting your hard-earned Noponstones on an accessory that you don’t need. These aren’t strictly prizes, but are a great place to spend the Noponstones you earn from the battles.