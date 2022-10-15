All Challenge Battle rewards in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Challenge Battles have arrived with Volume 2 of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass. When talking to the Nopon Archsage, you can choose which challenge you would like to take on, as well as the difficulty of the challenge. Each challenge will provide Noponstones as a reward depending on how fast you can complete the battle. If you get an A Rank by finishing the battle within a certain time, you get a unique reward.

These rewards can only be obtained once, but will stay in your inventory for the rest of the game. These include special swimsuit outfits for the characters, as well as powerful accessories that can only be obtained through Challenge Battles. The full list of unique rewards for each challenge is as follows:

Full list of Challange Battle rewards

Challenge Name Completion Reward (A Rank or Better) Defenders’ Gut-Check Noah – Swimwear A Insecticide Mio – Swimwear A Philharmonic Dust-Up Eunie – Swimwear A Six Angry Beasts Taion – Swimwear A Vampiric Rush Lanz – Swimwear A Black Castle Chosen Sena – Swimwear A Ocean Day Parade Noah – Swimwear B Pretty Fierce Mio – Swimwear B Ouroboros Fever Eunie – Swimwear B Ferron x Ferron Taion – Swimwear B Double Jeopardy Lanz – Swimwear B Arts and Crafts Sena – Swimwear B Stage of Destiny Accomplished Hairpiece Men! Of! The Sea! IV Accomplished Sash N and M Accomplished Vambraces Primate Triumvirate Accomplished Crown Heroes Frontline Accomplished Necklace The Four Devas Accomplished Ring

To access the swimwear costumes, go to the menu and select Characters > Clothing for the respective character whose swimsuit you have unlocked. Go to the bottom where you will find the character’s DLC outfits, and equip their swimsuit from there. There are two variations of swimsuits, with the A variant easier to obtain while the B variant requires some training.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Getting the Swimsuit A variants will require you to be between levels 20-40. The Swimsuit B variants will require you to be between levels 50-70. Fortunately, you can always adjust the difficulty if you are struggling, especially if you just want to go to Easy difficulty for the swimsuits. The same can be done for the remaining battles, though they will still be a challenge on Easy.

Full list of Noponstone accessories

You can also exchange Noponstones for prizes with the Archsage’s Page, Red. They function as a prize exchange where you can trade Noponstones for Legendary versions of accessories you can find in the field. While not as rare as the unique accessories, you can purchase as many accessories as you can afford. The full list of accessory prizes is:

Accessory Name Noponstone Cost Carbide Temple Guard 6000 Sapphire Belt 6000 Circlet of All-Knowing 6000 Nanotech Gloves 6000 Carbide Support 6000 Soulgaze Headband 6000 Full Weak Guard 6000 Mighty Bangle 6000 Silver Gauntlet 6000 Mask of Banishing 6000 Hero Pauldrons 2000 Sunlight Choker 2000 Special Foot Wraps 2000 Circlet of Enlightenment 2000 Ceramic Belt 2000 Titanium Support 2000 Strike Bangle 1600 Adamantine Gauntlet 1600 Hero Vambraces 1600 Titanium Temple Guard 1200 Circlet of Wisdom 1200 Devotional Necklace 1200 Detector Headgear 800 Soldier’s Headband 800 Crystalline Chemise 800 Iron Temple Guard 800 Circlet of Intellect 800 Ice Headband 800 Gear Support 800 Steam Belt 800 Heavy Weak Guard 800

You can check the relevant accessory effects before you purchase, to ensure that you aren’t wasting your hard-earned Noponstones on an accessory that you don’t need. These aren’t strictly prizes, but are a great place to spend the Noponstones you earn from the battles.