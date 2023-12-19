Ro-Ghoul Codes (December 2023)

Between being a regular human and a ghoul, of course, I chose to be the latter in Ro-Ghoul on Roblox. They have extraordinary abilities and tentacles that effectively defeat opponents who try to attack my character. As my avatar grows stronger, I can devour more enemies.

Not only am I becoming a powerful ghoul, but I’m also getting rich by redeeming Ro-Ghoul codes. You can claim free cash using the codes from this article but don’t dwell on it too long, or they might stop working in a blink of an eye. If you enjoy thrilling Roblox games with similar premises, check out our Roblox Anime Brawl All Out Codes article to claim valuable goodies and become part of another anime world.

All Ro-Ghoul Codes List

Active Ro-Ghoul Codes

!Code Hallow23 : Unlocks 1,000,000 RC and 500,000 Yen (New)

: Unlocks 1,000,000 RC and 500,000 Yen !Code ANNIVERSARY-5 : Unlocks 5,000,000 RC and 5,000,000 Yen

: Unlocks 5,000,000 RC and 5,000,000 Yen !Code 500MV : Unlocks 500, 000 RC and 500,000 Yen

: Unlocks 500, 000 RC and 500,000 Yen !Code Sub2КоПанда : Unlocks 50,000 Yen

: Unlocks 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Axiore : Unlocks 50,000 Yen

: Unlocks 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2EDITTY : Unlocks 50,000 Yen

: Unlocks 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2GoldenOwl : Unlocks 50,000 Yen

: Unlocks 50,000 Yen !Code Sub22KMz : Unlocks 50,000 Yen

: Unlocks 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2ibemaine: Unlocks 50,000 Yen

Expired Ro-Ghoul Codes

Related: Roblox Anime Power Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Ro-Ghoul

Our simple instructions below will ensure you redeem Ro-Ghoul codes and claim amazing freebies with no troubles:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Launch Ro-Ghoul in Roblox. Type the code into the chat box. Press Enter and claim your prizes!

How Can You Get More Ro-Ghoul Codes?

If you want to keep hunting for more Ro-Ghoul codes, become a part of the Official Ro-Ghoul Roblox group, follow the developer’s X account (@SushiWalrus3D), and join the Ro-Ghoul Discord community.

However, that way, you’ll be toggling between different platforms, which can get exhausting with time, so another excellent resource for information is our article. Bookmark this guide, and occasionally come back since we regularly track new codes and add the latest drops to our list.

Why Are My Ro-Ghoul Codes Not Working?

Ro-Ghoul codes can expire anytime, and redeeming them as soon as possible is vital to attain your prizes before they vanish. If you use a code from our list and receive an error message that it’s expired, let us know, and we will promptly rework our article.

However, before dismissing a code as expired, ensure it doesn’t contain any typos. Being precise with typing each letter, number, or symbol is crucial. Avoid typos by double-checking or copying/pasting the codes from our article directly into the text box in the game.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Ro-Ghoul

There are no other ways to redeem rewards within the game besides using Ro-Ghoul codes. If you’ve already joined the Discord server (linked above), you can keep track of new events or giveaways that the developers sometimes organize to reward players for supporting their game.

What Is Ro-Ghoul?

Ro-Ghoul is a creepy and action-packed Roblox game that lets players decide whether they want to play as regular humans or become flesh-eating ghouls. If this concept sounds familiar, it’s because the game got its inspiration from a well-known series, Tokyo Ghoul. Protect humanity or become its destroyer. The choice is yours, but remember that the main goal is to upgrade your character’s stats and become the strongest on the server!

Want to claim more exciting goodies but wonder where to search for codes? Look through our Roblox Codes section to learn how to redeem more codes in your favorite titles.