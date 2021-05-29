All characters in Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is giving players a new way to play Sega’s classic fighting game, and there are a lot of characters to master. While it’s not as huge as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s roster, here are all the fighters you can play as in this PS4 exclusive.

Who can you play as?

Akira (high combo damage, less attacks)

Aoi (effective counter attacks, technical)

Brad (has ducking attacks, striker)

Eileen (fast attacks, uses interrupt and cancel moves)

El Blaze (luchador type character, throwing attacks)

Goh (slow striking moves, high damage)

Jacky (easy to use, reliable combos)

Jean (charged attacks, easy combo starters)

Jeffry (a power-type, strikes with great reach)

Kage (ninja-type character, has wide variety of moves)

Lau (rush attacks, better with high to mid hits)

Lei-Fei (has seven different stances, uses deflective moves)

Lion (fast character with plenty of pep, low attack power)

Pai (balanced, wide variety of moves both high and low)

Sarah (a focus on kick attacks, quick movements)

Shun (drunken kung fu master like Tekken’s Lei, more drinks gives Shun more damage potential)

Taka-Arashi (sumo type character, does not bounce when knocked down)

Vanessa (she has two different styles, the offensive and defensive )

Wolf (A pro wrestler, has strong throwing techniques and strikes)

Unfortunately, Dural is not playable and is only implemented as a boss character.

Who is top tier?

When trying to learn a new character, you want to guarantee they will perform against tough opponents. According to Event Hubs and its community, Akira, Sarah, Lion, Brad, and Jean are the top five for the last interpretation of Virtua Fighter 5, Last Showdown.

As Akira has high damage potential and can use long-range physical attacks, it’s no wonder why he’s at the top of the list. He’s also accessible for newcomers like Ryu in the Street Fighter series.