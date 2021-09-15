All codes for Descenders (2021)

Descenders is a frantic downhill biking game in which you’re put in the driver’s seat. If you don’t pay attention and get your approach to every corner, elevation, or drop just right, the ride is over. One of the best things about the game is the plethora of skins you can unlock to make your rider look as unique as possible. This article covers every code for Descenders so that you can unlock even more outfits to take the mountains on with.

All codes for Descenders

ADMIRALCREEP : Unlocks the AdmiralBulldog Jersey

: Unlocks the AdmiralBulldog Jersey DRAE : Unlocks the Draegast Jersey

: Unlocks the Draegast Jersey YEAHTHEBOYS : Unlocks the Jackhuddo Jersey

: Unlocks the Jackhuddo Jersey SPEEDISKEY : Unlocks the Jacksepticeye Jersey

: Unlocks the Jacksepticeye Jersey MANFIST : Unlocks the MANvsGAME Jersey

: Unlocks the MANvsGAME Jersey NLSS : Unlocks the NLSS Jersey

: Unlocks the NLSS Jersey SMILE : Unlocks the RockLeeSmile Jersey

: Unlocks the RockLeeSmile Jersey SODAG : Unlocks the Sodapoppin Jersey

: Unlocks the Sodapoppin Jersey SPAM : Unlocks the Spamfish Jersey

: Unlocks the Spamfish Jersey LOVE : Unlocks the Flag Heart

: Unlocks the Flag Heart SLASH : Unlocks the Discord Bike

: Unlocks the Discord Bike BUGGS : Unlocks the Bay Area Buggs Jersey

: Unlocks the Bay Area Buggs Jersey FIREKITTEN : Unlocks the Firekitten Jersey

: Unlocks the Firekitten Jersey SOMETHINGRAD : Unlocks the Something Rad Jersey

: Unlocks the Something Rad Jersey SPOOPY : Unlocks the Skeleton Jersey and the Skeleton Pants

: Unlocks the Skeleton Jersey and the Skeleton Pants MERRYCHRISTMAS : Unlocks the Kinetic Christmas Jersey, Enemy Christmas Jersey, Arboreal Christmas Jersey, Arboreal Christmas Jersey, and the Descenders Christmas Jersey

: Unlocks the Kinetic Christmas Jersey, Enemy Christmas Jersey, Arboreal Christmas Jersey, Arboreal Christmas Jersey, and the Descenders Christmas Jersey CIVRYAN : Unlocks the CivRyan Jersey

: Unlocks the CivRyan Jersey ICEFOXX : Unlocks the Cashcow Bell, Cashcow Bike, Cashcow Jersey, Cashcow Mask, and the Cashcow Pants

: Unlocks the Cashcow Bell, Cashcow Bike, Cashcow Jersey, Cashcow Mask, and the Cashcow Pants TEAMRAZER : Unlocks the TeamRazer Jersey and the TeamRazer Shorts

: Unlocks the TeamRazer Jersey and the TeamRazer Shorts TOASTY : Unlocks the Toasty Ghost Jersey

: Unlocks the Toasty Ghost Jersey FUNHAUS : Unlocks the Funhaus Jersey

: Unlocks the Funhaus Jersey TABOR : Unlocks the Sam Tabor Gaming Jersey

: Unlocks the Sam Tabor Gaming Jersey WARCHILD: Unlocks the War Child Jersey and War Child Pants

How to redeem codes in Descenders