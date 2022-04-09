All dragon feeding rewards in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

In Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers, there are a few minigames you can participate in and get rewards. One of these happens early on in the game at Viper Manor called the dragon feeding minigame. Once you finish climbing the cliffside, you’ll want to head up North while trying your best to avoid the searchlight. Up ahead is a barn. When you enter the barn, you’ll see dragons. Keep walking North until you see an old man. He will talk to you saying that he needs help feeding his dragons. How this minigame works is that you need to feed a dragon when it roars. If you let it go hungry for too long, it’ll get angry and turn red. If you fail to feed one dragon three times, the minigame ends.

Now, you’ll be asked to only feed 10 dragons to get a key you need to enter the manor and progress the story. However, you’ll notice that there are four other options: 20, 30, 40, and 100. Completing all of these milestones will reward you in great equipment and an element. So, we highly recommend doing them especially this early on in the game.

Dragons to feed Reward(s) 10 Key to manor & Knee Pad 20 Copper Helmet 30 Copper Mail 40 Recover All 100 Iron Vest

As you progress further into the minigame and are tasked with feeding more dragons, the quicker the minigame gets. At 40 and 100 dragons, we recommend utilizing the games slowdown feature. This feature makes the minigame much easier. However, if you don’t want to use the slowdown, we suggest always grabbing feed, keeping yourself at the maximum three feed. Most of the time, two or three dragons will roar, and you’ll want to get to them as fast as possible without having to go and grab more feed. After feeding these dragons, there’s a short cooldown period where none of them will roar. Take this time to grab more feed.