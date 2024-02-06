All Final Fantasy Games On Sale On Steam Before FFVII Rebirth Release

Recommended Videos

February is a huge month for both Square Enix and Final Fantasy fans alike with the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth just around the corner. Square Enix is having a sale on Steam just in time for the FFVII Rebirth release and the Lunar New Year.

Final Fantasy is a franchise that has captured the hearts of many since 1987. Over the years the games have become available on multiple platforms and have finally made their way to PC where fans can play some of the older games like the original Final Fantasy VII or some of the newer games like Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. Now a lot of these games are on sale with some really good discounts that players will want to take advantage of.

All Final Fantasy Games on Sale for the Square Enix Lunar New Year Sale

Screenshot by Gamepur

The good news is all games are anywhere from 40% to 65% off for the Lunar New Year Sale on Steam. The sale will go on from February 5 to February 12. Not every Final Fantasy game is on sale but some of the fan favorites are.

Game Original Price Sale Price Final Fantasy VII $11.99 $4.79 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $69.99 $34.99 Final Fantasy VIII $11.99 $4.79 Final Fantasy VIII Remastered $19.99 $7.99 Final Fantasy IX $20.99 $8.39 Final Fantasy X/X-2 $29.99 $11.99 Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age $49.99 $19.99 Final Fantasy XIII $15.99 $6.39 Final Fantasy XIII-2 $19.99 $7.99 Final Fantasy XIII Lightning Returns $19.99 $7.99 Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition $34.99 $13.99 Final Fantasy VII Crisis Core Reunion $49.99 $29.99 Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $39.99 $23.99 Final Fantasy Type-0 $29.99 $11.99 Dissidia Final Fantasy Deluxe Edition $44.99 $15.74 World of Final Fantasy $24.99 $9.99

Other Final Fantasy Games Currently On Sale

Image via Square Enix

There are a few Final Fantasy games that are on sale but are not a part of the Lunar New Year sale. These contain smaller percentages off but are worth a look nonetheless.