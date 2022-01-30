All Friendship Poevolutions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The many Pokémon you encounter in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are scattered all over the Hisui region. It’s your job to learn about these Pokémon and add them to your Pokédex, increasing your Star Rank with the Galaxy Expedition. Some of these Pokémon can evolve into other Pokémon, with specific requirements you need to meet. One of the requirements for many of them is related to Friendship. In this guide, we will cover all Friendship evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Each Pokémon will evolve into its next form if you earn enough Friendship with them in Pokémon Legends.

Budew into Roselia

Buneary into Lopunny

Chansey into Blissey

Chingling into Chimecho

Cleffa into Clefairy

Eevee into Espeon

Eevee into Umbreon

Golbat into Crobat

Munchlax into Snorlax

Pichu into Pikachu

Riolu into Lucario

Togepi into Togetic

If you’re trying to evolve any of these Pokémon in Pokémon Legends, you’ll need to increase their Friendship. The best way to do this is by battling against wild Pokémon with them or by having them in your party as you travel around. They can also collect resources for you or give them Rare Candies and EXP Candies to make this process. However, the Rare Candy and EXP Candy options can be a little expensive.