All legendary and mythical Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The most legendary and mythical Pokémon are always some of the most sought out entities in the game. They’re incredibly powerful and are bigger than life itself sometimes. That’s why since generation two, they are always on the cover of the mainline series.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the game is literally named after the legendary Pokémon that plays the part of god. Many familiar names have returned for you to find and capture hidden in various parts of the Hisuian region. Here are all of the legendary and mythical Pokémon that appear in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Arceus

Azelf

Cresselia

Darkrai

Dialga

Enamorous

Giratina

Heatran

Landorus

Manaphy

Mesprit

Palkia

Phione

Regigigas

Shaymin

Thundurus

Tornadus

Uxie

Some of the above legendary and mythical Pokémon can be acquired through story progression like Palkia and Dialga, while others have special circumstances to find them like Manaphy and Phione. Given that the Hisuian region is actually the Sinnoh region in ancient times, the appearances of Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie is not surprising given their affinity with the three lakes of the area.

If you decide to go for completing the entire Pokémon Legends: Arceus Pokedex, you will definitely have your work cut out for you with the expansive list of legendary and mythical Pokémon above.