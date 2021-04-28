All Legends currently in Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile is a separate title from the standard Apex Legends, and with that comes a different roster of Legends than what players would be used to. Instead of having all the Legends currently in the main game, there will be a smaller selection. Like the original version of Apex Legends, way back in the 2019 Pre-Season, there will only eight legends available to players for the time being. That said, they are not the same 8 Legends that were available in the Pre-Season. Let’s take a look at the Apex Legends Mobile Roster.

All Legends in Apex Legends Mobile

Image via Respawn

Default Legends

Bloodhound

Gibraltar

Lifeline

Locked Legends

Wraith

Bangalore

Caustic

Octane

Wattson

This roster may come as a surprise to players for quite a few reasons. Let’s dig into them. First things first, Pathfinder and Mirage are not here. They are the only original Legends that didn’t make the roster. This may be partially due to having issues translating Pathfinder’s grapple to mobile.

In place of these two Legends are the Legends from Season 1 and 2, Octane and Wattson. Also, while it’s normal that Caustic, Octane and Wattson are behind a lock, this is the first time Wraith and Bangalore have been locked characters. Whether that is permanent of Apex Legends Mobile, or just for the current beta, remains to be seen.

Based on data mining, we know that we are going to be getting Revenant, Crypto and Mirage in future iterations of Apex Legends Mobile. We may eventually get the full roster, but whether Mobile aspires to catch up to PC and Console isn’t clear.

Apex Legends Mobile is currently in beta in India and the Philippines.