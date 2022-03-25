Lucky Dice are essential items for you to find in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The more you find, the better chances of finding the best loot in the game, giving your character an edge against nearly anything they fight against. All Lucky Dice are hidden, making finding them a challenge. In this guide, we’ll cover all Lucky Dice locations in Snoring Valley in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

All Lucky Dice locations in Snoring Valley

There are four Lucky Dice for you to find in Snoring Valley.

Lucky Dice 1

The first Lucky Dice you can find on your way to the castle where Lord Dragon is about to be freed. It will be underneath a small bridge along your path to the castle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 2

The second Lucky Dice is just before the castle. You’ll need to stop at a bridge leading to castle3 and take a left. There will be a waterfall down this path, and behind the waterfall, you’ll find the second Lucky Dice.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 3

The third Lucky Dice will be inside the castle, on the second level of the interior. You can reach it by doing a little platforming.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucky Dice 4

The final Lucky Dice is in the cave right before entering the Dragon Lord’s tomb. It’s on the right side of the cave, on a rock cliff overlooking the entrance to this area you can reach with a few jumps.