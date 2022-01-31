The Lunar New Year returns, and with it, an opportunity for Pokémon Go players to celebrate it with an event. The Lunar New Year event begins on February 1 ending on February 7 in your local area. You’ll receive two timed research challenges that you’ll want to complete before the end of it, and if you do, you’ll earn several rewards for doing so. This challenge’s all about spending time with your friends and sharing gifts. In this guide, we’ll cover All Lunar New Year Friendship Challenge timed research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

For this challenge, there will be only one set of tasks, but they each contain things for you to do with your friends. Unfortunately, this one will take several days to complete, as one of the challenges is sending gifts to your friends several days in a row. We will update this guide as we learn the official breakdown and its rewards in the coming days.

All Lunar New Year: Friendship Challenge tasks and rewards

These are all the tasks and rewards you need to complete for the Lunar New Year: Friendship Challenge.

Send 5 gifts and add a sticker to each – Torchich encounter

Trade 3 Pokémon with a friend – Corphish encounter

Send 15 gifts to friends – Darumaka encounter

Send gifts 3 days in a row – Pokémon encounter

Rewards: Pokémon encounter, 1,000 Stardust, and 1,000 XP.