All Machamp weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Machamp is one of those Pokémon you always wanted on your team as a kid. Not only because it’s a four-armed bodybuilding champion, but also because you could only get one in the older games by trading. In Pokémon Go, it’s a little easier to get your hands on a Machamp so that trainers can power them up for trainer battles, or you might see one in a raid. Here are Machamp’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter them.

All Machamp weaknesses

Machamp is a Fighting Pokémon. That leaves him susceptible to Flying, Psychic, and Fairy-type moves. You should avoid putting out a Rock or Normal-type Pokémon that Machamp can quickly punch through. Obviously, it’s a little harder to prepare for a Machamp in the opponent’s party in trainer battles but definitely stick with Flying, Psychic, and Fairy types for raids.

Best Pokémon to counter Machamp

The absolute best Pokémon to counter an opposing champ is Mewtwo or Lugia. Both can learn Psychic moves, and Lugia can also have Flying moves. Them being two of the strongest Pokémon in the game also will significantly help in taking Machamp’s health down.

After that, we would recommend Espeon and Alakazam. Two glass cannon Pokémon that will be a little more suited to surviving Machamp’s attacks.

Rounding out your party should be any other legendary bird Pokémon you have. Ho-oh, Articuno, Zapdos, or Moltres with at least one Flying move are perfectly suited for taking Machamp’s attacks.

If you need more options to throw into your party against a Machamp, here are some alternatives.