All Memory Vault locations in Compton’s Cookoff in Psychonauts 2

The game show Ram It Down in Psychonauts 2’s Compton’s Cookoff level will have you quickly running between different animal-themed cooking utensils as you try to make meals within a time limit. Because of that quick running back and forth, you may miss some collectibles you need to come back for later on. Here are the Memory Vault locations in Compton’s Cookoff in Psychonauts 2.

There are two Memory Vaults in Compton’s Cookoff, and they are pretty easy to come across. No special powers or upgrades are needed to grab them.

The first Memory Vault is located right in front of the cat blender. We recommend hitting it outside of the timed sections so you are not wasting precious time that could be used towards preparing other ingredients.

The second Memory Vault is also pretty easily seen, and you might have noticed it out of the corner of your eye as you are preparing the meals. It sits on a ledge just below the chain you need to pull to operate the Pork Chopper. Just walk towards where it is and drop down to its level. If you jump, you may overshoot your jump and fall into the void or land on the rail that will transport you away.