All Molten Mirror DLC legendary weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and how to get them

Weapons are the primary focus of any Borderlands game and it is no different for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Each of the DLCs has added additional weapons for you to obtain and try out from the Wheel of Fate. The Molten Mirrors DLC has done the same. This DLC brought in four additional weapons for you to obtain. Two of these weapons are melee weapons, one is a gun, and one is a spell.

How to get the Molten Mirror legendary weapons

Like the other DLCs, you can get the additional legendary weapons from the Wheel of Fate. This is the large wheel that is located in Dreamveil Overlook. Each use of the Wheel of Fate gives you a chance to receive any of the legendary items that have been added in the DLCs. Remember, you will need to complete the Molten Mirror DLC before the weapons from the DLC will drop from the Wheel of Fate. You can also obtain the weapons from any notable loot source inside the DLC.

All Molten Mirror legendary weapons

There are four weapons that got added to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for the Molten Mirror DLC and there will be more as the weeks pass and the boss becomes more difficult to defeat. Here are the weapons you can get after beating the boss:

Stab-O-Matic: Do you remember the Facepuncher from Borderlands 3? If not, that’s okay. This weapon, like the Facepuncher, is a shotgun that deals melee damage. Those of you who use melee builds will want to get your hands on this weapon. It is also worth noting that this weapon benefits from certain melee weapon hilt mods like the Spellblade mod that turns melee damage into spell damage.

Lovestruck Beau: This item is actually a spell, but since they deal damage, we can count it as a weapon. This spell conjures up two ethereal bows that fly around the map and shoot enemies. The crossbolts that these bows fire will stick into the enemies and increase the damage dealt to those enemies. This spell works extremely well with the Barboload amulet. This amulet will allow the crossbolts from the bows to fire into other enemies when you shoot an enemy stuck with the crossbolts.

Greed Warden: The Greed Warden is one of the two melee weapons that you can get from the DLC. This mace is stronger if you are using a build that has a ward. This weapon's damage gets an increase based on how full your ward is. Unfortunately, this weapon doesn't get a better bonus if you have a ward with a higher capacity.

Petty Tantrum: The Petty Tantrum is a hammer that causes massive AOE effects. The special ability of this melee weapon creates three to five tantrums each time you hit an enemy with a melee attack. These tantrums are small explosions that appear under nearby enemies and deal 150% melee damage. This weapon is great for crowd control.

That is all the weapons that have been added to the Molten Mirrors DLC. Keep in mind that these weapons can also drop from inside the DLC so it is worth playing on higher difficulties if your character can withstand it.