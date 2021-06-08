All new Advancements & Achievements in Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1

For Java and Bedrock Editions.

New Advancement - Is it a Bird

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs major update has brought many new features, items and blocks to Minecraft, and with that, comes a plethora of new Advancements. Advancement, or Achievements/Trophies in Bedrock Edition, are not to earn any sort of in-game goods, but are there for completionist players. Overall, there are 14 new unlockables: 11 Advancements for Java Edition and 3 new Achievements for Bedrock Edition. Let’s take a look at all of them.

Caves & Cliffs Part 1 Advancements (Java)

  • Whatever Floats Your Goat!
    Float in a boat with a Goat
  • Wax on
    Apply Honeycomb to a Copper block
  • Wax off
    Scrape wax off a Copper block
  • The Cutest Predator
    Catch an Axolotl in a Bucket
  • The Healing Power of Friendship!
    Team up with an Axolotl and win a fight
  • Glow and Behold
    Make a Sign glow
  • Light as a Rabbit
    Walk on Powder Snow with Leather Boots
  • Surge Protector!
    Have a lightning strike a Lightning Rod near a Villager without setting the area on fire
  • Is It a Bird?
    Look at a Parrot through a Spyglass
  • Is It a Balloon?
    Look at a Ghast through a Spyglass
  • Is It a Plane?
    Look at the Ender Dragon through a Spyglass

Caves & Cliffs Part 1 Achievements/Trophies (Bedrock)

  • Wax On Wax Off
    Apply and remove Wax from all the Copper Blocks
  • Float Your Goat
    Get in a boat and float with a Goat
  • The Healing Power of Friendship
    Team up with an Axolotl and win a fight

