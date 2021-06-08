All new Advancements & Achievements in Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs major update has brought many new features, items and blocks to Minecraft, and with that, comes a plethora of new Advancements. Advancement, or Achievements/Trophies in Bedrock Edition, are not to earn any sort of in-game goods, but are there for completionist players. Overall, there are 14 new unlockables: 11 Advancements for Java Edition and 3 new Achievements for Bedrock Edition. Let’s take a look at all of them.

Caves & Cliffs Part 1 Advancements (Java)

Whatever Floats Your Goat!

Float in a boat with a Goat

Apply Honeycomb to a Copper block

Scrape wax off a Copper block

Catch an Axolotl in a Bucket

Team up with an Axolotl and win a fight

Make a Sign glow

Walk on Powder Snow with Leather Boots

Have a lightning strike a Lightning Rod near a Villager without setting the area on fire

Look at a Parrot through a Spyglass

Look at a Ghast through a Spyglass

Look at the Ender Dragon through a Spyglass

Caves & Cliffs Part 1 Achievements/Trophies (Bedrock)