All new Advancements & Achievements in Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1
For Java and Bedrock Editions.
The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs major update has brought many new features, items and blocks to Minecraft, and with that, comes a plethora of new Advancements. Advancement, or Achievements/Trophies in Bedrock Edition, are not to earn any sort of in-game goods, but are there for completionist players. Overall, there are 14 new unlockables: 11 Advancements for Java Edition and 3 new Achievements for Bedrock Edition. Let’s take a look at all of them.
Caves & Cliffs Part 1 Advancements (Java)
- Whatever Floats Your Goat!
Float in a boat with a Goat
- Wax on
Apply Honeycomb to a Copper block
- Wax off
Scrape wax off a Copper block
- The Cutest Predator
Catch an Axolotl in a Bucket
- The Healing Power of Friendship!
Team up with an Axolotl and win a fight
- Glow and Behold
Make a Sign glow
- Light as a Rabbit
Walk on Powder Snow with Leather Boots
- Surge Protector!
Have a lightning strike a Lightning Rod near a Villager without setting the area on fire
- Is It a Bird?
Look at a Parrot through a Spyglass
- Is It a Balloon?
Look at a Ghast through a Spyglass
- Is It a Plane?
Look at the Ender Dragon through a Spyglass
Caves & Cliffs Part 1 Achievements/Trophies (Bedrock)
- Wax On Wax Off
Apply and remove Wax from all the Copper Blocks
- Float Your Goat
Get in a boat and float with a Goat
- The Healing Power of Friendship
Team up with an Axolotl and win a fight