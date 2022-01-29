All new unique items in Path of Exile: Siege of the Atlas

Among all the new content arriving with Path of Exile’s Siege of the Atlas endgame expansion, it’s easy to miss a few of the more standard additions. But that doesn’t make them any less important in your journey through Wraeclast. That’s especially true when it comes to the 14 new Unique items coming in the expansion, any one of which could be the cornerstone to your new endgame build.

The variety of playstyles that could be unlocked with the new set of Uniques is wide. Players who rely on dealing cold or fire damage (or a combination of the two) can use the Polaric Devastation Ring to reduce their enemies’ critical strike chance, while doling out more damage themselves. Players who want to stack Attribute points can use the Crystallised Omniscience Amulet to transform them all into elemental resistance and penetration. Or players looking for a little risk and reward can use the Dissolution of the Flesh Jewel to ignore Health recovery in favor of properly timed damage avoidance.

As of this writing we only know 9 of the 14 Unique items arriving with Siege of the Atlas, but be sure to check in for more updates as we approach patch day, February 4.

Image via Grinding Gear Games

Image via Grinding Gear Games

Image via Grinding Gear Games

Image via Grinding Gear Games

Image via Grinding Gear Games

Image via Grinding Gear Games

Image via Grinding Gear Games

Image via Grinding Gear Games

Image via Grinding Gear Games

Related: Path of Exile: Siege of the Atlas overhauls the endgame with an eye toward player freedom – Preview