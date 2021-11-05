All new villagers in the Animal CrossingNew Horizons 2.0.0 Update

Animal Crossing New Horizon 2.0.0 has packed even more villagers into the game. The update brings 16 new villagers for players to try and entice to their island. This means all new personalities could be looking for homes on your island, or holiday homes if you purchase the new DLC.

Below, you will find a full list of the new villagers, as well as their animal types. Some of these are already been very much embraced by the community, but remember, each villager deserves a chance to potentially become your personal favorite.

Ace the bird

Azalea the rhino

Cephalobot the robot octopus

Chabwick the penguin

Faith the koala

Frett the dog

Ione the squirrel

Marlo the hamster

Petri the mouse

Quinn the eagle

Rio the ostrich

Roswell the alligator

Sasha the rabbit

Shino the deer

Tiangsheng the monkey

Zoe the anteater

When it comes to actually getting the villagers to set up home on your island, you can do it a number of ways.