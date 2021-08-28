All Nuggets of Wisdom locations in Loboto’s Labyrinth in Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 has many collectibles for you to grab as you travel throughout the corners of a person’s mind. Figments are everywhere, and you will surely come across some emotional baggage from time to time, but Nuggets of Wisdom are few and far between. Since these collectibles instantly raise you a rank, you will need to do some hunting to find them. Here are the Nuggets of Wisdom locations in Loboto’s Labyrinth in Psychonauts 2.

If you are trying to collect all collectibles for Loboto’s Labyrinth on your first playthrough and can’t find the Nuggets of Wisdom, don’t worry and progress the story. You will need to return to this level in the future through the Brain Tumbler in Sasha’s Lab or at Green Needle Gulch.

When you return to Loboto’s Labyrinth, you will be placed in the Central Office. Walk forward and use Pyrokinesis on the giant painting of Loboto to reveal the teddy bear Nugget hiding behind it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the second Nugget of Wisdom, go to the PSI-Popper Generator (the green worm thing that fast travels you throughout the level). Go to the Trashcan area and jump up to the teeth door you opened your first time here. Open it up again with Telekinesis, and you can grab the last Nugget of Wisdom for this level.