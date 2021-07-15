All Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Wind Hour times and all legendary Pokémon raids in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is a time for Pokémon Go players to receive a variety of exclusive rewards and to capture some of the best Pokémon in the game. This is a ticketed event, so you want to make sure to pick up the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket before you can participate from July 17 to 18. On July 18, Raid Day, there will be several raid hours rotating throughout the day featuring exclusive legendary Pokémon for you to battle against. These are all Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Wind Hour times and all legendary Pokémon appearing in Pokémon Go.

On Raid Day, you can expect to see several more five-star raids in your local area, and it should be easier for you to find willing trainers who can use Remote Raid passes to help you capture the legendary Pokémon you’re hunting. The Wind Raid hours will be happening at 10 AM and 2 PM in your local time zone. It will be easier to capture all legendary Pokémon featured in the raids, which gives you a better chance of adding this Pokémon to your collection, and there’s a chance several of them could be shiny.

These are all of the legendary Pokémon appearing during the Wind Hour raid rotation.

Altered Forme Giratina

Cresselia

Ho-Oh

Latias

Latios

Mewtwo

Regigigas

Therian Forme Tornadus

Virizon

There will also be a Raid Hour Special Research project that you can complete to earn more raid passes, only available on July 18.