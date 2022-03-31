Pokémon Go Fest 2022 returns. Unlike the previous two years, Pokémon Go Fest will have in-person events. However, these events are not directly tied into the event and will still feature a larger digital version for all Pokémon Go players to enjoy. In this guide, we’ll cover all Pokémon Go Fest 2022 dates to ensure you can participate in this two-day event.

The official Pokémon Go Fest 2022 event will be from June 4 to 5. Like last year, this will be a two-day event that starts sometime in the morning of your local time zone and ends sometime in the evening. You should expect to spend most of the day on this event, with multiple Pokémon appearing throughout it outside of the actual event hours. If you want to earn the most Pokémon spawns tied to the event, you’ll need to purchase a ticket to Pokémon Go Fest. However, those who do not buy a ticket can still receive some bonuses and increased spawns, but not all benefits.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 will also feature in-person events following the larger event. These will be happening in three locations at different times. These are the dates and times for all Pokémon Go Fest 2022 in-person events.

July 1 to July 3 in Berlin, Germany

July 22 to July 24 in Seattle, Washington, in the United States

August 5 to August 7 in Sapporo, Japan

You do not have the participate in the in-person events to receive the full Pokémon Go Fest 2022 experience.