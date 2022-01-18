All Power Plant Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

While exploring Pokémon Go and playing the game, you’ll be earning Field Research tasks that you can complete as you walk around. You’ll acquire these Field Research tasks by spinning PokéStops. In addition, during the Power Plant event for the Season of Heritage, there will be several exclusive Field Research tasks you can grab to earn specific rewards before the event ends. These are all of the Power Plant Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

The Power Plant will be from January 19 to February 1. Once the event ends, these exclusive Field Research tasks will no longer be available.

All Power Plant Field Research tasks and rewards

These are all the Power Plant Field Research tasks and rewards you can earn during the event.

Catch 5 Electric-type Pokémon – Rewards: Electrike, Joltik, or a Helioptile encounter

Make 3 curveball throws – Rewards: Magnemite or Voltorb encounter

Take a snapshot of a wild – Rewards: 25 Manectric Mega energy

Walk 1 km – Rewards: Helioptile encounter

Walk 2 km – Rewards: Garbodor encounter

Walk 4 km – Rewards – Emolga encounter

The most sought-after Field Research tasks include the Catch five Electric-type Pokémon, Walk 1 Km, and Walk 4 km. The first two both feature the debut Pokémon for the event, Helioptile. While it appears in the wild, catching more Helioptile is never a bad thing. The other, the Walk 4 km, will be a big one because it features Emolga, a Pokémon appearing in this event that is only available for this Field Research task.