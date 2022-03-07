All Rebel Camp locations in Horizon Forbidden West

You could go through the entire story in Horizon Forbidden West and not realize that there are two groups of rebels working behind the scenes to ruin the lives of the Tenakth. Of course, Regalla’s crew is very out in the open, but it isn’t until you start doing some side content in the game that you find a new group led by an Oseram named Asera. Here are all the locations to find Rebel Camps in Horizon Forbidden West.

There are six total Rebel Camps in Horizon Forbidden West. All but one can be accessed at any time. The final one, called First Forge, will pit you against Asera and end this line of quests.

Eastern Lie

As is the case with all the rebel hideouts, the main focus here is to kill the leader here. However, like with other camps, you will need to do a little investigating afterward and blow up some blaze canisters.

The Hive

After killing the leader here and doing some investigation, you will need to destroy shipments of weapons. To do this, use your focus and find barrels filled with blaze around the camp. Shoot them with an arrow to blow them up.

Devil’s Grasp

There is a machine here that you need to interact with to destroy, but other than that, it is a standard camp. Find the leader and do a little bit of investigation.

Fenrise

This is a Tenakth settlement that rebels have taken over, so friendly faces will occupy it after you complete it. Clear out as many rebels as you can and do your investigation. When the good Tenakths arrive, help them finish off the rebels.

Breached Rock

First, find the heavily armored enemy in this location (he looks like a normal leader). Loot his body to get a key, and you can enter a bunker. Inside are more armored enemies, so take them out then investigate the weapons.

First Forge

After you have completed the rest of the above camps, you will go talk with Erend, who will reveal where First Forge is for you. The two of you need to eliminate every single enemy in the cavern before chasing down and having a final battle against Asera and two Clawstriders. Be sure to loot Asera’s body for her legendary bow.