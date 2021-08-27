All Season of Mischief egg spawns in Pokémon Go

The Season of Mischief in Pokémon Go will have plenty of new Pokémon spawns and events from September 1 until November. During that time, your Pokémon egg spawns will also be going through a rotation, so you can expect to find different Pokémon inside of any eggs you acquire and hatch during Season of Mischief events. These are all of the egg spawns for the Season of Mischief.

Three types of eggs are receiving the new rotation, 2km, 5km, and 10 km. These are all of the 2km egg spawns.

Nidoran male

Nidoran female

Barboach

Drifloon

These are all of the 5km egg spawns, along with the adventure sync rewards.

Seel

Pineco

Sableye

Chingling

Shieldon (adventure sync)

Cranidos (adventure sync)

Frillish (adventure sync)

These are all of the 10km egg spawns, along with the adventure sync rewards.

Audino

Meinfoo

Noibat (adventure sync)

Deino (adventure sync)

Riolu (adventure sync)

You can receive any of the eggs from spinning a dial at a PokéStop or at a Gym. You want to make sure you have room in your bag to carry an egg before you can accept another one. There will likely be additional Pokémon in these eggs revealed when the Season of Mischief begins on September 1.