Roblox Anime Spirits Codes (December 2023)

Anime Spirits is a great time if you want to fulfill your Shonen anime fantasies by smacking fellow players with armament Haki and Sharingan’s. To help reach those crazy power levels, the developers have been posting codes all over the internet to gift everyone some great items, all of which I’ll share here.

It’s a fairly simple process they’ve made when it comes to redeeming and receiving codes for Anime Spirits. They can be used for redeeming rewards such as perk spins, race spins, and special skins. These rewards offer no gameplay value, so don’t worry about paying to win or anything like that; enjoy the awesome skins as you harness different anime spirits. The number of rewards for this game is relatively small for now, but expect a lot more in the future.

All Anime Spirits GAME Codes List

Anime Spirits Codes (Working)

RELEASE — Three race and perk spins

— Three race and perk spins 1KlIKES — 150 gems

How To Redeem Codes in Anime Spirits

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Anime Spirits.

Launch Anime Spirits on your device.

Click on the Menu Button on the left-hand side of the screen.

Click on the Codes Button to open the Enter Codes Here text box.

Enter working codes into the Enter Code Here text box.

Click on the Redeem code button to claim your free reward.

How Can You Get More Anime Spirits Codes

For those interested in more Anime Spirits codes, you can get more from the official Twitter/X. The developer, Takla, is very active in handing out more codes, so it’s extremely advantageous to follow and turn on their notifications to get timely posts. Another great way to get more codes is from the Takla Productions official Discord. There are plenty of giveaways in Discord featuring codes and free skins.

Why Are My Anime Spirits Codes Not Working?



If the codes you enter don’t work, they’re probably expired or could be a spelling error. Codes are case-sensitive, so make sure to look out for things like capitalization and punctuation. There are tons of codes that are made redeemable, so certain characters are used in a code to differentiate them from one another. If you ever have any issues with errors, be sure to check back here for proper spelling, or if the mistake is on our part, try capitalizing the first letter or vice versa if the letter is lowercase.

What Genre Is Anime Spirits?

Players can literally nuke each other with the click of a button in Takla Squad’s Roblox title, Anime Spirits. There are many abilities you can use from different anime, such as Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, and One Piece, so there’s no limit to the different anime characters you can channel. I’ve participated in many battles in-game where I used cool abilities like Destructo Disk and Death Beam, which gave me great memories from my childhood DBZ days. If you’re a fan of anime and multiplayer competition, I feel that you’ll love Roblox Anime Spirits.