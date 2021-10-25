All secrets in The Ancient One chapter of The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes

There are secrets hidden in almost every chapter of The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. You can collect a total of 50 secrets scattered about the game, four of these secrets throughout the chapter titled The Ancient One. It’s time to get searching.

The Ancient One chapter begins after Jason and Salim escape the upper tunnels and reach an elevator. Figuring it’s the only way forward, the unlikely pair decide to take the elevator down deeper into the caverns. They reach the bottom and discover an unholy sight as they delve deeper into where the beasts originate from.

The first secret can be found directly to the left after you take control of Jason. Turn left to find a table with a book on it. Examine the book and make sure to flip to page two to get the secret.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next up, from the elevator, walk straight ahead. On your right-hand side will be a cocoon. Examine the cocoon and look at the top of it to get the secret.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keep walking forward until you enter the portion of the area filled with stalagmites and stalactites. Stick to the left wall, and you will come across a pocket watch. Examine it and open it to get the secret.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final secret is right next to the pocket watch. Walk forward a tiny bit farther, and you will see some research notes at the base of another cocoon. You will also get a cutscene when you examine the notes.