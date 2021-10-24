All secrets in the Slayer Chapter of House of Ashes

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is filled with secrets to discover. You can discover a total of 50 while traversing the caverns deep beneath the surface. There are two secrets to be found throughout the Slayer chapter. It’s time to get searching. Remember to keep your eyes peeled for anything and everything.

You start controlling Salim. The monster is buried under a truck and you are safe…for now. Move the debris around the truck and the monster will come for you. After narrowly escaping death, Salim finds himself in a tunnel with no way to go but forward. Start walking and keep an eye on the left side of the tunnel. You will find the secret in the form of a round stone tablet on the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue through the story until you take control of Nick. He and Eric spot a trail of blood. Something didn’t go well for whoever was in this room previously. Ignore the blood for now and immediately turn to your right. You will spy a note on the ground near a tablet. Read it to get the secret and a cutscene with more information about the explorers.